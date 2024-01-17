Mid-range Android phones could be set for a massive performance bump

Mid-range Android phones could be set to receive a huge performance bump later this year, according to a new report.

Well-established tipster Digital Chat Station has taken to Weibo to make an intriguing claim about Qualcomm’s next generation mid-range chip, which is expected to be the Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3.

According to the serial leaker (via Android Authority), the Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 – which will launch later this year – will be “the strongest Snapdragon 7 series chip in history”. That might sound like stating the bleeding obvious, but this could be more than a regular generational performance bump.

Dead Space on Xbox drops to all-time low of £24.99 The Dead Space remake is now just £24.99, down from the £59.99 asking price. Grab the fantastic reimagining of the 2008 classic on Xbox Series X today. Amazon

Was £59.99

Now £24.99 View Deal

It seems the Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 will mark a shift to the same architecture as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which has just started wowing us in the first batch of 2024 flagship phones. Given that the current Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 is based on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 architecture, this should prove to be a major advance.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 shifted to a more advanced set-up, with one Cortex-X4 prime core, two Cortex-A520 low-power cores, and five Cortex-A720 performance cores.

If the Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 adopts the same sort of octa-core CPU setup, you can expect improvements to efficiency and a considerable bump in processing power.

We were impressed with the performance of the Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 in phones like the Poco F5 (pictured), particularly in terms of its CPU. It comfortably bossed the Pixel 7a across our usual suite of benchmark tests.