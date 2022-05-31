 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Go 2 leaks online

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor

It looks like Microsoft will be launching the successor to the Surface Laptop Go in the coming months, as a listing of the upcoming laptop has seemingly leaked online.

A premature retail listing in Korea (spotted by The Verge) shows a new iteration of the Surface Laptop Go, featuring Intel’s 11th Generation processor (specifically, the Intel Core i5-1135G7) which is a noticeable upgrade on the Intel i5-1035G1 chip found in the original model.

Aside from a “improved HD camera performance” it doesn’t look like much else will change. The retail listing seemingly shows that it will retain the 12.4-inch touchscreen, as well as the 3:2 aspect ratio optimised for productivity. The same selection of ports will also feature, as well as the fingerprint sensor that’s embedded into the power button.

Unfortunately, it seems that Microsoft won’t be introducing a keyboard backlight for the sequel, which is a shame as its omission was one of the biggest issues with the original Surface Laptop Go model.

It’s no surprise to see Microsoft making minuscule changes, as the company tends to stick with established laptop designs for long stretches of times, only refreshing the internal specs when launching new models.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go

It looks like Microsoft could potentially bump up the base RAM and SSD capacity figures to 8GB and 128GB respectively, although it’s currently unknown whether it will increase the price.

WinFuture previously claimed that the Surface Laptop Go 2 will have a starting price of $650, which is notably more expensive than the $549.99 base price of the original Surface Laptop Go. But if Microsoft did scrap the base configurations, a price increase would make sense.

The good news is we may not have long to wait for an official reveal, with the leak indicating that orders will begin as soon as 2 June 2022. Stick with Trusted Reviews to keep up with all the latest updates.

You might like…

Mac Mini 2022: Will it be updated this year?

Mac Mini 2022: Will it be updated this year?

Gemma Ryles 46 mins ago
iPhone 14 Pro: What to expect from Apple’s next premium smartphone

iPhone 14 Pro: What to expect from Apple’s next premium smartphone

Peter Phelps 2 hours ago
iOS 16: 4 features we want in the next iPhone update and the latest leaks

iOS 16: 4 features we want in the next iPhone update and the latest leaks

Max Parker 4 hours ago
Galaxy Z Fold 4 spec leak suggests modest upgrade, but there’s more in play

Galaxy Z Fold 4 spec leak suggests modest upgrade, but there’s more in play

Chris Smith 14 hours ago
Leaked PS Plus June line-up sounds great for PS4, not for PS5 owners

Leaked PS Plus June line-up sounds great for PS4, not for PS5 owners

Chris Smith 15 hours ago
Pixel 7 appears on eBay and Google has a prototype problem

Pixel 7 appears on eBay and Google has a prototype problem

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
Ryan Jones
By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor
Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focused on everything computer-related, giving him a va…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.