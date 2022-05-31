Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Go 2 leaks online

It looks like Microsoft will be launching the successor to the Surface Laptop Go in the coming months, as a listing of the upcoming laptop has seemingly leaked online.

A premature retail listing in Korea (spotted by The Verge) shows a new iteration of the Surface Laptop Go, featuring Intel’s 11th Generation processor (specifically, the Intel Core i5-1135G7) which is a noticeable upgrade on the Intel i5-1035G1 chip found in the original model.

Aside from a “improved HD camera performance” it doesn’t look like much else will change. The retail listing seemingly shows that it will retain the 12.4-inch touchscreen, as well as the 3:2 aspect ratio optimised for productivity. The same selection of ports will also feature, as well as the fingerprint sensor that’s embedded into the power button.

Unfortunately, it seems that Microsoft won’t be introducing a keyboard backlight for the sequel, which is a shame as its omission was one of the biggest issues with the original Surface Laptop Go model.

It’s no surprise to see Microsoft making minuscule changes, as the company tends to stick with established laptop designs for long stretches of times, only refreshing the internal specs when launching new models.

It looks like Microsoft could potentially bump up the base RAM and SSD capacity figures to 8GB and 128GB respectively, although it’s currently unknown whether it will increase the price.

WinFuture previously claimed that the Surface Laptop Go 2 will have a starting price of $650, which is notably more expensive than the $549.99 base price of the original Surface Laptop Go. But if Microsoft did scrap the base configurations, a price increase would make sense.

The good news is we may not have long to wait for an official reveal, with the leak indicating that orders will begin as soon as 2 June 2022. Stick with Trusted Reviews to keep up with all the latest updates.