 large image

Exclusive Discount: Get NordVPN from just £2.56 per month with code “TrustedReviews”

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Microsoft to change how Print Screen works in Windows 11

Ruben Circelli By Ruben Circelli
Freelancer

According to a beta version of Windows 11, how the Print Screen key works is changing after all these years.

Since practically the dawn of time, pressing the Print Screen key on a Windows PC takes a screenshot of whatever’s happening on your screen. However, that looks to be changing, if beta version of Windows 11 KB5025310 is any indication. Put simply, in this beta version of Windows 11, now pressing Print Screen will open up the Windows 11 Snipping Tool instead of taking a screenshot.

The Windows 11 Snipping Tool is a little different from the original Snipping Tool and also replaces the Snip & Sketch app, combining their features. Basically, the Snipping Tool gives you options for taking screenshots, recording your screen, and more. It’s certainly more functionality than what Print Screen used to offer up, and you won’t have to hit Print Screen, copy your screenshot, and paste it into Paint any longer since the Snipping Tool can handle all that.

However, if you’re set in your ways and resent change, well, you’re in luck, because via Windows Settings you will be able to switch between traditional Print Screen functionality and accessing the Snipping Tool. All told, there likely isn’t much reason to prefer the legacy functionality, though, you will have to take an extra second to get your screenshot beyond simply pressing a button.

It’s also not necessarily set in stone that this update will roll out to Windows 11 in general, but if we had to guess, it seems likely that it will come eventually. Though, at the moment, there isn’t any indication of when that might happen. For now, at least, you’ll get to enjoy the classic Print Screen button, but even still, the Snipping Tool is a reliable, modern way to take screenshots that’s worth a try.

You might like…

HBO Max, Discovery+ set to combine and rebrand as Max

HBO Max, Discovery+ set to combine and rebrand as Max

Ruben Circelli 1 hour ago
New 15-inch MacBook Air reportedly coming soon

New 15-inch MacBook Air reportedly coming soon

Ruben Circelli 2 hours ago
Discord adds Soundboard feature to voice chats

Discord adds Soundboard feature to voice chats

Ruben Circelli 3 hours ago
Xbox Elite Series 2 controller is getting some gorgeous new colors

Xbox Elite Series 2 controller is getting some gorgeous new colors

Ruben Circelli 3 hours ago
Huawei FreeBuds 5 shake-up wireless buds with fresh droplet design

Huawei FreeBuds 5 shake-up wireless buds with fresh droplet design

Chris Smith 6 hours ago
Are PC games coming to Xbox Game Pass via cloud gaming?

Are PC games coming to Xbox Game Pass via cloud gaming?

Chris Smith 7 hours ago
Ruben Circelli
By Ruben Circelli
Freelancer
Ruben has worked in tech and games since 2014, contributing to some of the world's most well-known sites. Over the years, he's covered all things tech, from computing to mobile phones to hi-fi and eve…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.