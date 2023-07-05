Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Microsoft predicts PS5 Slim console launch this year

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Microsoft reckons Sony will launch a PS5 Slim console later this year.

There’s been a fair amount of legal to-and-fro between Sony and Microsoft of late, as the former – alongside several of the world’s major regulators – attempts to prevent the latter from acquiring mega-publisher Activision Blizzard.

The upside of all this courtroom wrangling, at least for curious gamers, is that loads of juicy information on both companies has been exposed to the light. Take this latest tidbit for instance.

As part of the ongoing FTC v. Microsoft hearing (one of those major regulator interventions we mentioned), the American company had this to say: “PlayStation likewise sells a less expensive Digital Edition for $399.99, and is expected to release a PlayStation 5 Slim later this year at the same reduced price point.”

We’ve been asking whether there’ll be a PS5 Slim since at least 2020, when Microsoft announced the stripped back Xbox Series S. Back in September, there was even a well-sourced rumour claiming that Sony was working on a revised PS5 with a removable disc drive, which could be this PS5 Slim that Microsoft has referenced.

The question is, does Microsoft know something more than these rumours that all of us have already heard? Or has it used its special industry access to glean intel on its rival’s console launch plans?

Microsoft also repeats its previous assertion that “Sony is also anticipated to release a handheld version of PlayStation 5 later this year for under $300”. Again, does Microsoft know something we don’t? Given its uniquely privileged position in the industry, we suspect so.

You might like…

Sony spills PlayStation revenue secrets thanks to Sharpie use

Sony spills PlayStation revenue secrets thanks to Sharpie use

Jon Mundy 6 days ago
Best PS5 Games 2023: Top games to buy for the PlayStation 5

Best PS5 Games 2023: Top games to buy for the PlayStation 5

Gemma Ryles 3 months ago
Best PS5 Headset 2023: Our top picks for PlayStation Headsets

Best PS5 Headset 2023: Our top picks for PlayStation Headsets

Gemma Ryles 3 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.