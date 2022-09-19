Sony PS5 redesign with removable disc drive rumoured for 2023

Sony is reportedly working on a new slimmer PS5 model with a detectable disc drive that will also be sold separately.

The forthcoming ‘D’ version of the console could arrive around a year from now, according to September 2023, according to leaker Tom Henderson on Insider Gaming.

The report says the external disc drive would connect to the console via a USB-C port on the rear of the console and will be portable.

According to the report, the disc drive being sold separately, meaning it’d no longer be necessary to purchase an entirely new console, should the drive conk out, according to the sources quoted in the report. However, the more pertinent use for a standalone drive might be the ability for PS5 Digital Edition owners to upgrade their console if they fancy making a return to physical games.

Naturally, Sony has not responded to requests for comment, but it would certainly be a more drastic redesign compared to a recent tweak that lightened the console overall thanks to the altering of internal components.

The current PS5 models certainly isn’t known for being demure, so a revamp would be welcomed for those with less space in the entertainment centre.

At the time, our reviewer wrote: “It’s great to see that Sony has designed this console to be customisable within a matter of moments, and there’s even potential for custom designs and some truly fascinating limited edition bundles. Sadly, none of that is enough to detract from the PS5’s obtrusive size, which I still feel is likely to prove an inconvenience when trying to find a home for it in any modern setup.”

We’re taking this report with a pinch of salt for now as it doesn’t seem like a very ‘Sony’ move to makes its console modular. For now it’s an interesting rumour for sure.

Would you welcome an external disc drive for your PS5 Digital Edition?