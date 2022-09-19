 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Sony PS5 redesign with removable disc drive rumoured for 2023

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Sony is reportedly working on a new slimmer PS5 model with a detectable disc drive that will also be sold separately.

The forthcoming ‘D’ version of the console could arrive around a year from now, according to September 2023, according to leaker Tom Henderson on Insider Gaming.

The report says the external disc drive would connect to the console via a USB-C port on the rear of the console and will be portable.

According to the report, the disc drive being sold separately, meaning it’d no longer be necessary to purchase an entirely new console, should the drive conk out, according to the sources quoted in the report. However, the more pertinent use for a standalone drive might be the ability for PS5 Digital Edition owners to upgrade their console if they fancy making a return to physical games.

Naturally, Sony has not responded to requests for comment, but it would certainly be a more drastic redesign compared to a recent tweak that lightened the console overall thanks to the altering of internal components.

The current PS5 models certainly isn’t known for being demure, so a revamp would be welcomed for those with less space in the entertainment centre.

At the time, our reviewer wrote: “It’s great to see that Sony has designed this console to be customisable within a matter of moments, and there’s even potential for custom designs and some truly fascinating limited edition bundles. Sadly, none of that is enough to detract from the PS5’s obtrusive size, which I still feel is likely to prove an inconvenience when trying to find a home for it in any modern setup.”

We’re taking this report with a pinch of salt for now as it doesn’t seem like a very ‘Sony’ move to makes its console modular. For now it’s an interesting rumour for sure.

Would you welcome an external disc drive for your PS5 Digital Edition? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.

You might like…

Best PS5 Games: The top 10 games to buy for PlayStation 5

Best PS5 Games: The top 10 games to buy for PlayStation 5

Thomas Deehan 3 weeks ago
PS5 vs PS5 Digital Edition: What is the difference between Sony’s next-gen consoles?

PS5 vs PS5 Digital Edition: What is the difference between Sony’s next-gen consoles?

Max Parker 2 years ago
Is the PS5 Digital Edition a good or bad idea?

Is the PS5 Digital Edition a good or bad idea?

Max Parker 2 years ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.