Microsoft picks new Office default font – Aptos replaces Calibri after 15 years

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Microsoft 365 (née Office) users will soon be seeing a new default font for the first time in 15 years, with the company announcing the brand new Aptos font will replace Calibri.

Over the next few months, those opening Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook will see a new default option, although Calibri will remain prominent in the drop down menu, alongside previous default options Times New Roman and Arial.

In a blog post today, the company said it has chosen a winner from the five new fonts it commissioned to find the perfect new typeface for higher resolution screens.

From Bierstadt, Grandview, Seaford, Skeena, and Tenorite, Microsoft’s army of testers decided they liked Bierstadt most of all. That font has been renamed Aptos, and will be rolling out as the default option for all Microsoft 365 users within the next few months.

“Aptos, made of varying geometric shapes, is bold, well-defined, directive, and constrained. It articulates many different languages and tones,” Microsoft said in the blog post announcing the change today. “Stem ends are clean cut. Subtle circular squares within the letters’ contours allow higher legibility, especially at small sizes.”

Microsoft Aptos Font 2

“There are different font weights to help set modes and direct the reader’s attention. The new default typeface is professional, and yet relatable. Aptos embodies professionalism, adaptability, subtle flourishes of expression, and more clarity.

Microsoft is also pretty pleased the dots for lower case i’s and j’s are now actually circular! Previously, they were “grotesque squares”. Meanwhile you’ll be able to tell the difference between the lowercase l and the capital I thanks to a newly distinctive tail.

Do you like the new default Microsoft 365? Or will you be sticking with Calibri? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.

