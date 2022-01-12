 large image

Microsoft launches new model of the Surface Go 3

Gemma Ryles
Staff Writer

Microsoft is launching a new matte black variation of the Surface Go 3 that comes with optional LTE connectivity.

If you were looking to buy the Surface Go 3 but didn’t fancy the Platinum variation, Microsoft just released a new matte black option.

This new variation also comes with optional LTE connectivity. Other than these two changes, this Surface Go 3 is exactly the same as the original that came out in September 2021.

LTE allows you to connect your devices to the internet even when you can’t connect to a Wi-Fi router, which is ideal if you’re trying to browse the web on the go. Just slot in a SIM card with a data plan and you can take advantage of on-the-go internet whenever you need it.

We can’t say we didn’t expect this new model though, as just days ago a leak showed off the matte black model before it was announced on the Microsoft store.

Now on the official store page, the new matte black Surface Go 3 will start at £499/$549.99, with the option between three processors; Intel Pentium 6500Y, Intel Core i3 with WiFi and Intel Core i3 with 4G.

If you’re interested in LTE connectivity, you will need to splash out for the Intel i3 processor, which comes with 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, and costs £649.

Unfortunately, due to the fact no further changes have been made to the Surface Go 3, we’re not so convinced that this device is worth buying at such a high price since our original review of the standard model only give it a 3-star rating out of 5.

The verdict of our review reads: “The Surface Go 3 has seen minor improvements since its predecessor, with a CPU upgrade and Windows 11 improving the tablet experience. But there’s little here to make it more tempting than Apple’s iPad, especially once you factor in the poor battery life and mediocre specs.”

However, if you’re a fan of the Surface lineup and you’re looking for a new tablet, the Surface Go 3 is available to buy now in the UK and US from the Microsoft store.





