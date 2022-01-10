 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Surface Go 3 could soon get a new colour option and LTE connectivity

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor

The Surface Go 3 launched last year, but was noticeably lacking LTE support and was only available in one colour: platinum. Microsoft looks to be changing that very soon, with rumours and leaks suggesting an LTE model is on the way, along with a new matte black colour.

An Amazon listing over in Germany has seemingly revealed the new Surface Go 3 model prematurely, showing off the new matte black colour in photos, despite being currently unavailable on the Microsoft store.

The Amazon listing also references ‘LTE’, despite the Microsoft’s current offerings only supporting Wi-Fi. We always expected Microsoft to introduce an LTE model at some point, as it often does so with the Surface Go range – we just didn’t know when it was likely to hit stores.

LTE enables you to connect your device to the internet even when it’s out of the reach of a Wi-Fi router. However, you’ll need to slot in a SIM card in order to reap the benefits of on-the-go internet connectivity.

According to the Amazon listing, the new Surface Go 3 model with LTE will become available on 13 January 2022, so we’re potentially only a few of days away from the big release.

This model features 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and is powered by an Intel Core i3 processor. Amazon lists the price at €779, which would make it the most expensive configuration of the Surface Go 3 yet.

While we’re happy to see Microsoft expands its spec options for the Surface Go 3, we remain unconvinced that this will be a product worth buying at full price. When we reviewed the standard model of the Surface Go 3, we gave it a 3-star rating out of 5.

In our verdict we said: “The Surface Go 3 has seen minor improvements since its predecessor, with a CPU upgrade and Windows 11 improving the tablet experience. But there’s little here to make it more tempting than Apple’s iPad, especially once you factor in the poor battery life and mediocre specs.”

But if you really love the Surface brand and could really do with a tablet with LTE connectivity, then the leak of the latest Surface Go 3 model may well still be positive news.

You might like…

Honor just announced its foldable flagship, the Magic V

Honor just announced its foldable flagship, the Magic V

Gemma Ryles 42 mins ago
New iPhone SE with 5G could be unveiled in March or April

New iPhone SE with 5G could be unveiled in March or April

Gemma Ryles 2 hours ago
It takes two – Qobuz launches DUO offer for sharing music

It takes two – Qobuz launches DUO offer for sharing music

Kob Monney 3 hours ago
Fast Charge: Samsung should have skipped straight to the Galaxy S22 FE

Fast Charge: Samsung should have skipped straight to the Galaxy S22 FE

Max Parker 2 days ago
We just learned a little more about the OnePlus 10 Pro cameras

We just learned a little more about the OnePlus 10 Pro cameras

Chris Smith 3 days ago
Apple Fitness Plus Collections and Time To Run will boost your New Year goals

Apple Fitness Plus Collections and Time To Run will boost your New Year goals

Chris Smith 3 days ago
Ryan Jones
By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor
Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focused on everything computer-related, giving him a va…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.