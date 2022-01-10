Surface Go 3 could soon get a new colour option and LTE connectivity

The Surface Go 3 launched last year, but was noticeably lacking LTE support and was only available in one colour: platinum. Microsoft looks to be changing that very soon, with rumours and leaks suggesting an LTE model is on the way, along with a new matte black colour.

An Amazon listing over in Germany has seemingly revealed the new Surface Go 3 model prematurely, showing off the new matte black colour in photos, despite being currently unavailable on the Microsoft store.

The Amazon listing also references ‘LTE’, despite the Microsoft’s current offerings only supporting Wi-Fi. We always expected Microsoft to introduce an LTE model at some point, as it often does so with the Surface Go range – we just didn’t know when it was likely to hit stores.

LTE enables you to connect your device to the internet even when it’s out of the reach of a Wi-Fi router. However, you’ll need to slot in a SIM card in order to reap the benefits of on-the-go internet connectivity.

According to the Amazon listing, the new Surface Go 3 model with LTE will become available on 13 January 2022, so we’re potentially only a few of days away from the big release.

This model features 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and is powered by an Intel Core i3 processor. Amazon lists the price at €779, which would make it the most expensive configuration of the Surface Go 3 yet.

While we’re happy to see Microsoft expands its spec options for the Surface Go 3, we remain unconvinced that this will be a product worth buying at full price. When we reviewed the standard model of the Surface Go 3, we gave it a 3-star rating out of 5.

In our verdict we said: “The Surface Go 3 has seen minor improvements since its predecessor, with a CPU upgrade and Windows 11 improving the tablet experience. But there’s little here to make it more tempting than Apple’s iPad, especially once you factor in the poor battery life and mediocre specs.”

But if you really love the Surface brand and could really do with a tablet with LTE connectivity, then the leak of the latest Surface Go 3 model may well still be positive news.