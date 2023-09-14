Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Microsoft could be launching a new Surface device soon

Ruben Circelli By Ruben Circelli
Freelancer

Originally reported by Windows Latest, via the FCC multiple listings from Microsoft for a “portable computing device” have been spotted. Information, as you’d expect, is very limited, but some have noted that the attached FCC ID (C3K2067) could hint at this being an affordable device rather than some pricey tech luxury. 

As Windows Latest explained, this comes down to the fact that ‘C3K’ IDs have been seen before attached to Surface Go devices, and these are Microsoft’s more value-focused Surfaces as opposed to the brand’s more premium Surface Pro line. However, there may well be more to the story than just a new Surface Go.

Surface Laptops have also used the ‘C3K’ ID in the past, so we might be getting a Surface Laptop Go. September 21st, though, is just a week away at the time of writing, so we won’t have to wait long to find out. If this leak is to be believed, there’s definitely cause for some hype. Microsoft’s Surface Pro tablets are well-liked, but they’re expensive, which massively limits their reach. So, a capable new Surface Go at an affordable pricepoint could do well.

However, considering Apple’s recent event where the company revealed its new iPhone 15 line, the wallets of consumers looking to spend on tech may end up running dry if what Microsoft announces isn’t exciting enough to distract from the yearly iPhone hype that’s currently occupying the minds of many.

All things considered, we’ll have to wait and see exactly what Microsoft’s got cooking. It may well be that there’s a sexy new take on the Surface Go line coming soon, or it may be the case that there’s merely a modest, iterative upgrade in store. Make sure to keep an eye out come September 21st.

Ruben Circelli
By Ruben Circelli
Freelancer
Ruben has worked in tech and games since 2014, contributing to some of the world's most well-known sites.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

