Microsoft to launch a 15-inch Surface Laptop 3?

Last year’s reveal of the Surface Laptop 2 was very much steady-as-she-goes with internal spec bumps, with little else to report. That’s fair enough given the solid reviews the original had bagged, although plenty of people were still irked that there was no upgrade to USB-C.

This year, apparently we’ll be seeing some more significant changes with the Surface Laptop 3 line according to German site WinFuture.

Previously, if you wanted a big screen Surface, you were either looking at the enormous but not hugely portable Surface Studio or the portable, but pricey Surface Book. Now the Surface Laptop is due to get a bit more choice, with the WinFuture reporting Microsoft will be unveiling a 15-inch variant at its reveal on October 2.

This won’t replace the 13.5-inch model, but will offer an upgrade for those who need the extra screen space. Both models will retain the 3:2 aspect ratio, apparently.

Elsewhere, rumours are swirling that this batch of Surface Laptops will be powered by AMD chips, rather than Intel. The suggestion was first made in Brad Sams’ book “Beneath A Surface”, which suggested AMD chips will be in the Surface Laptops due for release in Q4 2019. Well, bang on time The Verge suggests that now is indeed the time for AMD to take the lead in Microsoft’s ultrabook, though it’s not clear if Intel flavours will also be available.

We don’t have long to wait to confirm whether or not these rumours are legitimate. Microsoft has already confirmed that its next Surface event will be in three weeks’ time in New York City. Keep an eye on TrustedReviews on October 2 when we’ll have all the key specs and juicy details.

Is a 15-inch screen important on a laptop, or is 13.5 ample? Let us know what you think on Twitter: @TrustedReviews.

