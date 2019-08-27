Microsoft October event could reveal the most exciting Surface yet

Microsoft has confirmed it is holding a Surface-themed event in October, which could see updates for a number of staple products, as well as the arrival of the long-awaited dual-screen Windows device.

The software giant turned PC maker is planning a New York City showcase, which is likely see a number of hardware refreshes and perhaps a brand new, rumoured form factor.

How do we know? Well, for starters, the invite features an outline of the Surface logo (dead giveaway, eh?). If that wasn’t enough, during the same time period of 2018, the company announced the Surface Pro 6, Surface Laptop 2, Surface Studio 2 and Surface Headphones.

Whether those devices will get another update remains to be seen, but the main event would undoubtedly be the dual-screen device Microsoft has reportedly been testing among employees in recent months. Back in June, it emerged Microsoft may be working on a device similar to the Lenovo Yoga Book.

Even if the firm isn’t prepared to release the Windows 10-powered dual screen device yet, we may get a preview of what the company has in mind.

ZDnet’s well connected Microsoft reporter Mary-Jo Foley is pouring cold water on the speculation, but she does reckon we’ll get an ARM-based surface feature with built-in LTE support on October 2.

The Qualcomm 8cx-based device would arrive as an Always-Connected PC, Foley reports, and would be priced at around $999 (around $813). She also reckons Microsoft might debut a refreshed Intel-based Surface Pro with USB-C, minus LTE connectivity.

It’s also possible Microsoft could offer a release date for its second-generation HoleLens 2 mixed-reality headset, but that’s conjecture on our part. One thing’s for sure, Microsoft isn’t calling this gathering for Windows 10 purposes, so we’re expecting plenty of new tech to get our mitts on.

