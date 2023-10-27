Mexican Grand Prix 2023: How to watch F1 live on TV, online

Though Red Bull won both the Sprint and the Race last time out in the United States, Mercedes gave them a run for their money in the race, keeping world champion Max Verstappen honest until the last lap.

Though Lewis Hamilton was eventually disqualified for a technical infringement, both he and George Russell will be hoping that Mercedes’ latest upgrade package has finally given them the tools to challenge Red Bull until the end of the season. We’ll find out whether that’s true at the Mexico Grand Prix 2023.

With this being Sergio Perez’s home race, he’ll be looking for good performance with his slump in form creating doubt as to how long Red Bull will stick by him.

The resurgent McLaren team also took a decent haul of points, pushing them ahead of the flagging Aston Martin team and into fourth in the constructors championship. Williams continue to ascend up the table with points, and AlphaTauri will be looking to find some points to push themselves off the foot of the constructors table.

With most of the storylines done and dusted for the season, it’s time to enjoy the atmosphere of the races, and the one at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez is impressive. With the high altitude also have an effect on the power unit performance, there could be changes to the predicted form book. Here’s how to watch the Mexican Grand Prix live on TV and online.

What is the UK time for the F1 Mexico Grand Prix?

The Mexican Grand Prix will be shown live on Sky Sports F1, and in 4K HDR. The race starts at 8pm UK time on Sunday October 29th.

Here’s what the schedule looks like for the entire weekend:

Friday 27th October

7.30pm – Practice 1

11pm – Practice 2

Saturday 28th October

6.30pm – Practice 3

10pm – Mexican Grand Prix Qualifying

Sunday 29th October

8pm – Mexico Grand Prix race

How to watch the Mexican F1 Grand Prix 2023

If you’re a Sky subscriber, you can catch the action on Sky Sports F1 Ultra HD. You can also check out the action on Sky Sports F1 (channel 406) and Sky Sports Main Event (Channel 401). For Virgin Customers it’s channel 506 and 501 respectively.

Sky Sports F1 Ultra HD, is available on Sky Glass, Sky Stream and Sky Q with Sky Sports F1, or Sky Sports Complete with the Ultra HD pack, and that comes with Dolby Atmos audio (if your audio equipment is compatible). You can also watch the action unfold on the Sky Go mobile app at no additional charge.

You can also pick up a NOW Sports Pass, which costs £11.98 (for a Day Pass), £34.99 (for a Monthly Pass). The Monthly Pass is the best value as it’ll cover other races within the month.

Watch F1 on Sky with this UHD subscription

What time is the Mexico 2023 Grand Prix highlights?

Channel 4 has the rights to highlights package in the UK for those who don’t have access to Sky Sports.

It’s another early Sunday start for the qualifying highlights as it starts 8.30am on Sunday the 29th, with the race highlights taking place early Monday morning at 1am with a repeat at 8.25am.

If you miss those shows, you can watch the action on the Channel 4 app.

