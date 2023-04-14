 large image

Max has plans to add live news and sports to its library

Ruben Circelli By Ruben Circelli
Freelancer

New streaming service Max is set to get live sports and news content in the future, according to CEO David Zaslav.

According to the CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery David Zaslav, the recently rebranded streaming service Max, a combination of HBO Max and Discovery+, is set to get live news and sports content sometime in the future. During a press event, Zaslav had the following to say, “We’re a global leader in sports. And we’re a global leader in news,” continuing, “And in a few months, we’ll come back to you with details of our attack plan to use this important and differentiating live content to grow our streaming business even further.”

As of now, it’s unclear when this kind of content would debut on Max and it’s similarly unclear exactly what kind of content would come to the platform, too. As of now, the only live sports on HBO Max are men’s and women’s soccer, while Discovey+ has occasionally streamed a variety of different sporting events. However, TNT and TBS are under the Warner Bros. Discovery umbrella, and these channels air content from the NHL, NBA, and MLB.

Of course, we don’t know if that means you’ll get to watch that kind of content on Max, but it’s certainly a possibility. Streaming services, in general, seem to be taking more of an interest in sports with Apple TV+ airing Major League Soccer and MLB games, while YouTube TV+ has acquired the rights to the NFL’s Sunday Ticket. Perhaps we can expect similar content from Max in the future.

As of now, though, keep in mind that Max isn’t actually out just yet. The service is currently planned to roll out to US customers on May 23rd, and you’ll be able to choose between different subscription tiers that range from $10 to $20, which will cost you more, at the high end, than HBO Max does now.

