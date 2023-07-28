Marshall’s Studio JTM amp marks the 100th birthday of its founder

Marshall has announced the Studio JTM amp, the design of which was inspired by the first ever model made in the brand’s original shop in Hanwell, London.

The launch coincides with founder Jim Marshall’s 100th birthday, with the Studio JTM amp’s sound reminiscent of the same DNA that goes back to the inception of the company in the 1960s.

It aims to reproduce the same “legendary warm and smooth tones” in a form factor that’s smaller and lighter than the original model for those concerned about its potential footprint in a room. Marshall claims the amp is “a breeze to transport” and suitable to be played in a variety if environments.

The Studio JTM features many of the same components the original had, whether it’s the ECC83 preamp values, 5881 power amp valves, 5881 power amp valves, ECC83 phase splitter and G12M-65 Creamback Celestion speakers to produce a warm, “growling”, versatile audio performance.

credit: Marshall

The Studio JTM also has built-in power reduction technology that allows users to swap between 20W and 5W settings.

It’s not just the Studio JTM amp that’s announced as the new range is made up for “equally distinguished” products in the form of a 20W head, 20W combo amp, a 12-inch and two 12-inch cabs dressed in period correct aesthetics with the red enamel poured coffin logo and luxurious fawn fret.

The suggested retail price for the ST20H 20W head is £1075 / $2350. The ST20C 20W combo is priced at £1279 / $2650, the 12-inch ST112 cabinet is priced £565 / $1480 and the 2 x 12-inch ST212 cabinet is £765 / $1850.

They can be purchased now from the Marshall website.