Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Marshall’s Studio JTM amp marks the 100th birthday of its founder

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Marshall has announced the Studio JTM amp, the design of which was inspired by the first ever model made in the brand’s original shop in Hanwell, London.

The launch coincides with founder Jim Marshall’s 100th birthday, with the Studio JTM amp’s sound reminiscent of the same DNA that goes back to the inception of the company in the 1960s.

It aims to reproduce the same “legendary warm and smooth tones” in a form factor that’s smaller and lighter than the original model for those concerned about its potential footprint in a room. Marshall claims the amp is “a breeze to transport” and suitable to be played in a variety if environments.

The Studio JTM features many of the same components the original had, whether it’s the ECC83 preamp values, 5881 power amp valves, 5881 power amp valves, ECC83 phase splitter and G12M-65 Creamback Celestion speakers to produce a warm, “growling”, versatile audio performance.

Marshall ST20H+ST112 amp
credit: Marshall

The Studio JTM also has built-in power reduction technology that allows users to swap between 20W and 5W settings.

It’s not just the Studio JTM amp that’s announced as the new range is made up for “equally distinguished” products in the form of a 20W head, 20W combo amp, a 12-inch and two 12-inch cabs dressed in period correct aesthetics with the red enamel poured coffin logo and luxurious fawn fret.

The suggested retail price for the ST20H 20W head is £1075 / $2350. The ST20C 20W combo is priced at £1279 / $2650, the 12-inch ST112 cabinet is priced £565 / $1480 and the 2 x 12-inch ST212 cabinet is £765 / $1850.

They can be purchased now from the Marshall website.

You might like…

Belgian Grand Prix: How to watch F1 live on TV, online

Belgian Grand Prix: How to watch F1 live on TV, online

Kob Monney 3 hours ago
How to watch every Messi MLS match in the UK

How to watch every Messi MLS match in the UK

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
WhatsApp’s new Instant Video Messages are a great way to make your point

WhatsApp’s new Instant Video Messages are a great way to make your point

Chris Smith 17 hours ago
Google delays Find My Device rollout as Apple drags heels on joint standard

Google delays Find My Device rollout as Apple drags heels on joint standard

Chris Smith 18 hours ago
Oppo ends distribution in France despite Nokia patent win

Oppo ends distribution in France despite Nokia patent win

Jon Mundy 1 day ago
Apple lets slip new iPhone 15 Pro action button

Apple lets slip new iPhone 15 Pro action button

Jon Mundy 1 day ago

Kob Monney
By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor
Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.