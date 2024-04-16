Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Marshall reveals Major V and Minor IV headphones

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Know your major scale from your minor one? Us neither but we can tell the difference between Marshall’s latest headphones in the Major V and Minor IV.

The Major V are the latest iteration of Marshall’s on-ear headphones, which we last tested in its Major IV form. The headlines here are massive battery life (100+ hours), foldable design and wireless charging. Considering how popular the Major series is (they’re everywhere on the London Underground), we’d expect these to be another popular choice.

The Minor IV are true wireless earphones, sitting beneath the Motif II A.N.C and they boast a redesigned form factor, 30+ hours of battery life, and a battery preservation feature that should help them last longer.

Both headphones have been tuned to offer Marshall’s Signature Sound, so expect crisp highs, clear midrange and rocking bass output, and both include support for Bluetooth LE Audio to improve connectivity and streaming over Bluetooth.

The Major V’s has been designed to be touch and rugged to survive your daily commutes. The gold ‘M’ button is customisable, designated to Spotify Tap by default but can be modified to access EQ presets or voice assistants.

Along with its 100+ hour battery life, the Major V also supports wireless charging along with its USB-C charging, so you have more ways to top the battery up.

The Minor IV boast over 30 hours of battery, although there doesn’t appear to be any wireless charging for this model. Switch the in-app battery preservation feature and you can extend the lifespan of these earphones even further.

marshall_minor-IV_lifestyle
credit: Marshall

The app also makes it easy to customise controls and update the headphones firmware, and there’s Bluetooth multipoint for connecting to two devices at once. Last but not least, these earphones have been designed to offer greater comfort with a redesigned earbud and stem that have been angled to create a better fit within the ear.

Pricing for the Major V is around the same as the previous model at £129 / $149 / €149, while the Minor IV is priced at £119 / $129 / €129.

Both are available to pre-order now with availabilty starting April 23rd, 2024.

You might like…

Disney wants to bring traditional channels to Plus

Disney wants to bring traditional channels to Plus

Jon Mundy 2 hours ago
iFi launches Zen Phono 3 in time for Record Store Day

iFi launches Zen Phono 3 in time for Record Store Day

Kob Monney 4 hours ago
Pixel 9 Pro Fold tipped to launch with expanded Pixel 9 series

Pixel 9 Pro Fold tipped to launch with expanded Pixel 9 series

Jon Mundy 6 hours ago
Apple’s first wave of AI features could be iPhone 16 exclusive

Apple’s first wave of AI features could be iPhone 16 exclusive

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
Why Apple pulling GBA emulator isn’t the bad news it seemed

Why Apple pulling GBA emulator isn’t the bad news it seemed

Chris Smith 17 hours ago
Pixel 9 satellite messaging detailed in new report

Pixel 9 satellite messaging detailed in new report

Chris Smith 18 hours ago
Kob Monney
By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words