MacBook Pro M2 (2023): Release date, price, specs and design

New reports suggest we could see a MacBook Pro M2 (2023) laptop release in the first quarter of next year.

Apple will once again release 14-inch and 16-inch variations of the MacBook Pro laptops, but this time with M2-based processors to boost the performance.

Apple insider Mark Gurman (via Bloomberg) claims the MacBook Pro M2 will be available with M2 Pro and M2 Max CPU options, seeing a performance upgrade to both the processing and graphics power.

The laptop isn’t expected to see a new design, but that’s hardly a surprise when Apple already gave the Pro series a major refresh in 2021.

Keep reading on for everything you need to know about the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro M2 laptops.

The MacBook Pro M2 laptop is set to launch in the first quarter of 2023, according to Mark Gurman via Bloomberg. That means we could see the laptops hit stores before March 2023.

Many had previously hoped Apple would launch the MacBook Pro M2 in 2022, but CEO Tim Cook has since confirmed, during a quarterly earnings call, that Apple has already completed its product line for this holiday season.

Price

There have been no details on the prices just yet, but with the next batch of MacBook Pro laptops potentially only seeing a processor refresh, we expect them to retain the same price points.

The current cheapest 14-inch MacBook Pro is priced at $1999/£1899 and the most affordable 16-inch MacBook Pro costs $2499/£2399.

Specs

Mark Gurman (via Bloomberg) has tipped the next MacBook Pro to be powered by an M2 Pro or M2 Max chip, depending on your chosen configuration.

The M2 Max will reportedly feature up to 12 CPU cores (an increase from 10) and 38 GPU cores (up from 32). We don’t know the exact specs for the M2 Pro right now, but we’re expecting to see an upgrade to both the processing and graphics performance here too.

The standard M2 chip

We’re also assuming that these new chips will use the same architecture as the standard M2 chip found inside the latest MacBook Air. If so, then the processors could see a big boost to the number of transistors, enhancing the performance even before Apple squeezes on additional CPU and GPU cores.

It’s hard to envision what other upgrades the next MacBook Pro M2 laptops could see. They already have Mini LED screens, MagSafe charging and a modern design, so Apple may rely solely on a processor refresh.

Design

Mark Gurman has said the new MacBook Pro will “continue to look like the current models” which suggests Apple won’t be altering the design of the laptop.

We expected this to be the case, with Apple giving the MacBook Pro a significant redesign as early as 2021. Apple always waits a few years before introducing a major new design, so it makes a lot of sense that the company is sticking with the existing clamshell design for the 2023 iteration of the MacBook Pro.

Keep this page bookmarked for all the breaking news and developments on the next 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro M2 laptops.