MacBook Pro 2023 vs MacBook Pro 2021: 4 things you need to know

Apple has just unveiled the 2023 edition of its super fast MacBook Pro, but how does it compare to the offering of two years ago? Let’s find out.

Without so much as a teaser image ahead of time to signal their arrival, the latest batch of MacBook Pros have suddenly been revealed unto the world, and without a handy Apple Event to sum up all the latest upgrades, it’s a bit trickier to discern what’s new.

If you’re in possession of a 2021 MacBook Pro then you might be wondering if now is the time to upgrade, particularly as the reception to the 2022 iteration was lukewarm at best. To save you from trying to make sense of all the specs sprawled out on Apple’s website, we’ve highlighted the key points of comparison right here so you know exactly what’s in store.

M2 Pro and M2 Max bring faster speeds

We absolutely loved the 2021 MacBook Pro at launch, and this largely came down to the fact that the laptop introduced the super powerful M1 Pro and M1 Max chipsets. Both of these SoCs brought an impressive speed boost over the standard M1 chip, but now the M2 Pro and M2 Max – found in the 2023 MacBook Pro – are here to decimate the competition.

According to Apple, the M2 Pro and M2 Max can offer 20% greater performance than their respective predecessors. The company even mentions the M2 Max has 30% greater graphics performance over the M1 Max which sounds a bit mind boggling for a laptop, but we’ll be very excited to see how the tech holds up under testing.

Almost 100GB RAM available with 2023 MacBook Pro

When it came to memory, the 2021 MacBook Pro was no slouch, offering a 64GB RAM ceiling for customers who opted for the most fully-fledged version with the M1 Max inside. Get ready, because the 2023 upgrade is about to make a serious technological leap.

With the most high-end M2 Max version of the new MacBook Pro, users can enjoy a whopping 96GB RAM which should make short work of almost any task you can throw at it.

There’s a noticeable battery boost

Apple claims that the 2023 MacBook Pro boasts the longest ever battery life of any MacBook, but how does this compare to the battery life of the 2021 generation?

With a quoted battery life of up to 22-hours, you’re looking at roughly an extra hour on top of the 2021 MacBook Pro, which could keep trucking on for up to 21-hours. It might not seem like much on paper, but that extra hour could be a lifesaver if there isn’t a power outlet in sight.

Improved wired and wireless connectivity

One of the best parts about the 2021 MacBook Pro is that it brought back several outputs that had been sorely missing from the MacBook range for several years, including the HDMI port and SD Card slot.

For 2023, Apple has sought to amplify the MacBook Pro’s connectivity even further. For starters, the HDMI port is now compatible with 8K displays up to 60Hz, and 4K displays up to 240Hz.

You’ll also be able to make use of a stronger internet connection as the new MacBook Pro supports Wi-Fi 6E which in itself is up to twice as fast as the Wi-Fi 6 ceiling from the previous MacBook Pro.