Looking to pick up a new Surface Laptop 3? A cracking model is already sold out

The Surface Laptop 3 was made available to pre-order as soon as Microsoft’s big hardware event ended. However, the most expensive Surface Laptop 3 you can buy is already out of stock.

The priciest Surface Laptop 3 is a 15-inch model in Black (Metal) and comes with an AMD Ryzen 7 3780U chip, 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage onboard. The total price adds up to £2599 ($2799).

The base version of the Surface Laptop 3 13-inch model comes in at just £999 ($999) – presenting a very broad pricing range for the 2019 lineup. In comparison, the cheapest laptop in the range has a 10th Gen Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Following the selling out of the £2599 model, you are going to have to make some sacrifices if you want a high-spec Surface Laptop 3 for launch on October 22nd.

If you are willing to drop down to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage then you can grab a Surface Laptop 3 in Black (Metal) for £2049.

Another alternative would be to drop down in size and get the top-spec 13-inch laptop. This Surface Laptop 3 gives you a Black (Metal) finish, a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage for £2349.

The last option is – and for eager early adopters this may be hard to hear – you could wait until it comes back in stock. We don’t know when this could be but a kitted out Surface Laptop 3 is a big investment and – even though you could be happy with a cheaper model – you wouldn’t want to regret it further down the line.

The Microsoft Surface event was a huge showcase of new and updated tech. We saw the new Surface Pro 7 and Surface Pro X, as well as the remarkable dual-screen devices, the Surface Neo and Surface Duo.

