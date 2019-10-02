Microsoft has just introduced its new Surface Laptop 3 – its sleek, clamshell variation on the popular Surface Pro line. While many a Windows fan won’t even consider it, the biggest competitor for all premium productivity laptops is the MacBook Pro.

The Surface Laptop 2 was a giant leap ahead from the original model but the Surface Laptop 3 has seen a much more significant change.

Surface Laptops have stood out for their design and that’s where the biggest change has been. The specifications and price have seen some notable changes too. Microsoft has aimed to slightly reposition the new laptop – making it even more useful and accessible. Surface Laptop 3 is truly shooting for the student market.

Taking aim at the student market puts Microsoft in direct competition with Apple and its range of MacBook Pros. Let’s see how they stack up.

Surface Laptop 3 vs MacBook Pro – Specs

Microsoft revealed two base models of the Surface Laptop 3 – a 13.5-inch and 15-inch model. The 13.5-inch model will come with a quad-core 10th Gen Intel Core processor while the 15-inch model comes with an AMD Ryzen Microsoft Surface Edition.

Microsoft says the AMD chip is “the fastest processor for any laptop in its class today,” and that’s all we know about it thus far.

In comparison, the MacBook Pro 13-inch base model comes with a quad-core 8th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and the 15-inch base model features a 6-core 9th Gen Intel Core i7 processor option.

When it comes to battery life, Microsoft is promising all-day battery life on the Surface Laptop 3 – no specific specs just yet.

For the MacBook Pro, Apple says both the 13-inch and 15-inch models have up to 10 hours of battery life.

Surface Laptop 3 vs MacBook Pro – Price

The Surface Laptop 3 13.5-inch model starts at $999 and the 15-inch model has the starting price of $1199.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro is available from £1299 ($1299) and the 15-inch starts at £2399 ($2399).

Surface Laptop 3 vs MacBook Pro – Design

The Surface Laptop 3 design isn’t a massive change from the Surface Laptop 2, but it does appear quite striking because of the removal of Alcantara.

Alcantara was a standout design choice of the Surface Laptop but many found it to be hard to clean. Microsoft has chosen to offer a new stylish machined aluminium finish for its Surface Laptop 3 – the Alcantara is still available for die-hards, however.

The MacBook Pro design is extremely familiar now, and the Surface Laptop range has taken many design cues from Apple’s flagship laptop. The thin metal design never stops looking remarkable.

Aside from the broader design language, the Surface Laptop 3 has added USB-C to its line-up of ports as well as a removable hard drive. While neither MacBook Pro sizes have a removable hard drive, the 13-inch and 15-inch models do have two and four Thunderbolt 3 ports respectively.

