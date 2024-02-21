Logik Roku TV announced as Currys exclusive

Roku has announced the new Logik Roku TV, a range of affordable smart TVs available exclusively from Currys.

It seems Roku really is intent on mopping up the budget TV market. Mere months after announcing the JVC Roku TVs, and following on from similar Sharp Roku, Metz Roku, and RCA Roku tellies, the brand has now teamed up with Currys to produce the Logik Roku TV.

These new TVs are available in a range of sizes and resolutions, including 2K HD, Full HD and 4K Ultra HD. All promise to offer strong picture quality, support for HDR-10, and the award-winning Roku OS.

The smaller 32-inch and 40-inch models come with a Full HD and 2K HD output respectively, while the 43-inch and 50-inch sizes offer full 4K UHD. Only the 4K models support Dolby Vision for superior picture quality.

Roku OS offers access to a huge range of entertainment, whether through the built-in Freeview tuner, or the most popular global apps like BBC iPlayer, ITVX, Netflix, YouTube, Disney+, Prime Video, Apple TV+ and more.

The Roku OS home screen is designed to be customisable, while Roku Search makes it easy to search across multiple streaming apps to find available shows and movies. It’ll highlight those available for free, as well as ranking them according to price.

Voice control is included via both the bundled remote and the free-to-download mobile app.

Pricing is set to be extremely aggressive when these new Logik Roku TV sets roll out, as you might expect. The entry-level 32-inch FHD model will cost just £149.99 when it hits the Currys UK website later this month.