Loewe unveils new Iconic TV customisation options

Jon Mundy

Loewe has announced a range of bespoke customisation options for its opulent Iconic TV.

Back in early November 2022, the luxury German manufacturer launched the Loewe Iconic, a high-end 4K OLED TV made from a unique premium recycled material called Syno-Stone.

Now, just over a year on, the company has unveiled two new stand colours to accompany the existing graphite grey finish: pure white and striking bronze.

Loewe Iconic customisable stand

In addition to these new stands, Loewe has announced three new Syno-Stone finishes: midnight marble, diamond dust, and ivory sand.

That’s not all, either. To complete the visual overhaul and add an extra does of customisation, Loewe a choice of three acoustic fabric colours to cover the Iconic’s integrated soundbar: graphite grey, black and bronze.

Finally, you can now specify new side inlays in a range of colours, materials and finishes. Loewe is providing a sample folder for these to its retail partners, so you can get a proper look and feel before slapping down your £6,999 (for the 55-inch model) or £7,999 (for the 64-incher).

It looks a lot like the kind of thing you’d find when shopping for a nice couch, or maybe some new flooring.

Loewe Iconic collection book

Beyond these aesthetic considerations, the Loewe Iconic is a seriously accomplished OLED TV, with full HDR and Dolby Vision support as well as Loewe’s special algorithms for a natural picture.

As mentioned, you also get an integrated 360 watt 3.1 sound bar with support for Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, Multiroom via Play-Fi, WDAL, and AVR adapters. You can pair two addition front and two rear speakers, as well as a subwoofer, wirelessly.

Loewe’s new personalisation colour options are available to apply to your new Iconic TV now at all authorised retailers.

Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

