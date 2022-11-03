Loewe announces Iconic 4K OLED TV built using recycled materials

Loewe has announced the Iconic, a high-end 4K OLED TV that’s been built using a unique recycled material.

The Loewe Iconic is the first consumer electronics device built from so-called Syno-Stone, a solid surface mineral material crafted from locally sourced recycled materials. Developed by Anders, a material and carpentry specialist based near Kronach, Germany, Syno-Stone can also itself be recycled, and is described as both “highly durable” and “hygienic”.

The storied German manufacturer describes Syno-Stone as creating “an eye-catching concrete aesthetic” which comes in a choice of two colours: Graphite Grey and Clay White.

Beyond the headline-grabbing choice of sustainable materials, the Loewe Iconic is a premium TV set that supports HLG, HDR10 and Dolby Vision. Loewe claims that its decades-in-the-making optimised algorithms enable the TV to achieve “a natural, harmonious picture”.

The Iconic also features an integrated 360 watt 3.1 sound bar, which can be easily expanded to a 5.1 constellation. It supports Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, Multiroom via Play-Fi, WDAL, and AVR adapters, and you can pair two addition front and two rear speakers as well as a subwoofer wirelessly.

There’s a price to match for all this recycled opulence. The 55-inch Loewe Iconic will kick things off later this month with a price of £6499 / €6499, while the 65-inch model will set you back £7999 / €7999. The Loewe Premium Service, which entails a Loewe dealer installing the TV for you, comes as part of the price.

We’ve been impressed by previous Loewe OLED TVs, so we’re looking forward to putting this one through its paces.