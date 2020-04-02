LG’s 48-inch OLED priced and dated along with new OLED and 4K TVs

The past few weeks has seen LG begin its rollout of its 2020 TV range across the world and for those in the UK, you can now get your hands on LG’s latest 4K and OLED TVs
LG Electronics has announced the UK rollout of its 2020 TV lineup made up of 14 (yes, 14) new OLED TVs, which include the GX Gallery series, (real) 8K ZX and 4K Ultra HD TVs.
For those casting a beady eye for the 48-inch model that LG announced at CES 2020, the OLED48CX is due to arrive in the week commencing May 11th and has been priced at £1,499.
There’s support for Dolby Vision, Atmos, the new Filmmaker Mode and Dolby Vision IQ, which analyses ambient light levels and adjusts the TV’s brightness with Vision content. If you want to skip to the rest of the prices, head to the bottom of the article.
What can you get right now? Well first up are LG’s NANO91, NANO90 and NANO86 ranges with sizes ranging from 49- to 65-inches, and prices starting at £1,049.
Next up will be the GX Gallery series which serve as LG’s more design-led OLEDs which intend to sit flush against a wall to blend into their surroundings with its super-slim frame.
LG has also been bigging up its real 8K TVs and for 2020 there are two new models, including one new size. The new 88-inch model, OLED88ZX, costs a fair whack, more so than the original at an RRP of £39,999. The OLED77ZX is a little more sedate at £24,999. They both arrive in May.
Far less dearer on the wallet, but still quite substantial, is the CX series with sizes in the aforementioned 48-inches along with 55-, 65- and 77-inches. Prices for the bigger screens will set you back £1799, £2799 and £4,999 which is similar, if not a bit more expensive, than 2019’s prices.
There’s no sign of an EX series, which may indicate that the GX series is taking over on the design-led front. Considering the E series offered the best audio performance, we’ll be hoping the CX gets even more attention in that regard.
There’s also no mention of the BX series, which we know it’s coming as LG has already announced the models, but has decided not to reveal any prices and release dates as yet. Considering they tend to appear in September, we’ll likely get word on them in the summertime.
If the OLEDs are too pricey, there’s LG’s NanoCell range which offers 4K picture at a more accommodating price with the cheapest models – NANO81 – on sale late April with prices starting at £899 for the 49-inch model.
There are more 8K options in the NanoCell range too, if you choose to get 8K TV for less. They’ll be launching throughout the year, with the most affordably priced in the NANO95 shipping in November 2020.
LG’s 2020 range will feature access to the latest video streaming services, which means you can get Apple TV+, Disney Plus as well as Netflix on these models from the get-go. Gamers will also want to take note of the OLED screens packing in NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility for fast and smooth gameplay, while those who watch sports may be interested in 120Hz refresh rate of the OLEDs for a smoother, slicker broadcast picture.
NANO91, NANO90, NANO86
- 55NANO91 – £1299
- 65NANO91 – £1699
- 75NANO91 – £2499
- 86NANO91 – £3999
- 55NANO90 – £1299
- 65NANO90 – £1699
- 75NANO90 – £2499
- 49NANO86 – £1049
- 55NANO86 – £1199
- 65NANO86 – £1499
OLED GX
- OLED55GX – £2299
- OLED65GX – £3499
- OLED77GX – £5999
OLED CX
- OLED48CX – £1499 – W/C MAY 11TH
- OLED55CX – £1799
- OLED65CX – £2799
- OLED77CX – £4999
WALLPAPER OLED WX
- OLED65WX – £4499
NANO99 8K
- 65NANO99 – £4499
- 75NANO99 – £5499
NANO81
- 49NANO81 – £899
- 55NANO81 – £999
- 65NANO81 – £1299
OLED ZX 8K
- OLED88ZX – £39,999
- OLED77ZX – £24,999
NANO95 8K
- 65NANO95 – £2999
- 55NANO95 – £1999