LG’s 48-inch OLED priced and dated along with new OLED and 4K TVs

The past few weeks has seen LG begin its rollout of its 2020 TV range across the world and for those in the UK, you can now get your hands on LG’s latest 4K and OLED TVs

LG Electronics has announced the UK rollout of its 2020 TV lineup made up of 14 (yes, 14) new OLED TVs, which include the GX Gallery series, (real) 8K ZX and 4K Ultra HD TVs.

For those casting a beady eye for the 48-inch model that LG announced at CES 2020, the OLED48CX is due to arrive in the week commencing May 11th and has been priced at £1,499.

There’s support for Dolby Vision, Atmos, the new Filmmaker Mode and Dolby Vision IQ, which analyses ambient light levels and adjusts the TV’s brightness with Vision content. If you want to skip to the rest of the prices, head to the bottom of the article.

What can you get right now? Well first up are LG’s NANO91, NANO90 and NANO86 ranges with sizes ranging from 49- to 65-inches, and prices starting at £1,049.

Next up will be the GX Gallery series which serve as LG’s more design-led OLEDs which intend to sit flush against a wall to blend into their surroundings with its super-slim frame.

LG has also been bigging up its real 8K TVs and for 2020 there are two new models, including one new size. The new 88-inch model, OLED88ZX, costs a fair whack, more so than the original at an RRP of £39,999. The OLED77ZX is a little more sedate at £24,999. They both arrive in May.

Far less dearer on the wallet, but still quite substantial, is the CX series with sizes in the aforementioned 48-inches along with 55-, 65- and 77-inches. Prices for the bigger screens will set you back £1799, £2799 and £4,999 which is similar, if not a bit more expensive, than 2019’s prices.

There’s no sign of an EX series, which may indicate that the GX series is taking over on the design-led front. Considering the E series offered the best audio performance, we’ll be hoping the CX gets even more attention in that regard.

There’s also no mention of the BX series, which we know it’s coming as LG has already announced the models, but has decided not to reveal any prices and release dates as yet. Considering they tend to appear in September, we’ll likely get word on them in the summertime.

If the OLEDs are too pricey, there’s LG’s NanoCell range which offers 4K picture at a more accommodating price with the cheapest models – NANO81 – on sale late April with prices starting at £899 for the 49-inch model.

There are more 8K options in the NanoCell range too, if you choose to get 8K TV for less. They’ll be launching throughout the year, with the most affordably priced in the NANO95 shipping in November 2020.

LG’s 2020 range will feature access to the latest video streaming services, which means you can get Apple TV+, Disney Plus as well as Netflix on these models from the get-go. Gamers will also want to take note of the OLED screens packing in NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility for fast and smooth gameplay, while those who watch sports may be interested in 120Hz refresh rate of the OLEDs for a smoother, slicker broadcast picture.

NANO91, NANO90, NANO86

55NANO91 – £1299

65NANO91 – £1699

75NANO91 – £2499

86NANO91 – £3999

55NANO90 – £1299

65NANO90 – £1699

75NANO90 – £2499

49NANO86 – £1049

55NANO86 – £1199

65NANO86 – £1499

OLED GX

OLED55GX – £2299

OLED65GX – £3499

OLED77GX – £5999

OLED CX

OLED48CX – £1499 – W/C MAY 11TH

OLED55CX – £1799

OLED65CX – £2799

OLED77CX – £4999

WALLPAPER OLED WX

OLED65WX – £4499

NANO99 8K

65NANO99 – £4499

75NANO99 – £5499

NANO81

49NANO81 – £899

55NANO81 – £999

65NANO81 – £1299

OLED ZX 8K

OLED88ZX – £39,999

OLED77ZX – £24,999

NANO95 8K

65NANO95 – £2999

55NANO95 – £1999

