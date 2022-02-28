Lenovo’s new Tab M10 Plus could be a bargain budget tablet

Lenovo has just unveiled a budget Android tablet at MWC, and the impressive specs mean that it could be a good choice if you’re looking for a cheap option.

At MWC 2022, Lenovo revealed its newest tablet, the Tab M10 Plus. This 10.61-inch screen tablet is not expensive, with a starting price of just $190 (~£142/€170), but the specifications that it’s got on board may well make it one to look out for when it is released in June of this year.

The device’s dimensions are 251.2 x 158.8 x 7.45mm in total, and it weighs 465g. The LCD screen measures 10.61-inches and has a resolution of 2000 x 1200p; typical brightness is 400 nits, and the refresh rate is an industry-standard 60Hz. For your audio needs you’ll also find quad speakers on the device, supported by Dolby Atmos, and a 3.5mm headphone jack if you’d prefer to use headphones.

The battery look particularly promising. Not only does it have a considerable capacity of 7700mAh, but it’s also capable of 20W fast-charging. According to Lenovo, it should deliver 12 hours of video playback, 14 hours of web browsing, or up to 60 hours of music playback on a single charge.

There are a few different variants of the device, particularly as pertaining to performance specs. There’s an option of a MediaTek G80 version or one that runs on the Snapdragon 680, and RAM varies from 4GB to 6GB to 8GB, while storage goes from 32GB to 64GB to 128GB.

There are two cameras on this tablet, one on the rear and the other front-facing, and both clock in at 8-megapixels. The rear camera offers auto-focus, while the selfie camera has a fixed focus.

You can buy the Lenovo Precision Pen 2 stylus and the Folio Case as accessories (pictured above), while the device itself is available in two colours: Storm Grey or Frost Blue. The Lenovo Tab M10 Plus will go on sale in June 2022, for a starting price of $190 (~£142/€170).