Lenovo Steam Deck rival leaks with Switch-like controllers

Jon Mundy

An image has leaked of a new Lenovo handheld gaming device that resembles a mash-up of the Steam Deck and the Nintendo Switch.

Last month reports emerged that computer giant Lenovo was looking the claim its piece of the Steam Deck portable PC pie. Now Windows Report has published images of the so-called Legion Go.

The website is calling these “the first official photos” of the device, indicating that this could be a full blown leak rather than a knocked up render based on some pre-launch specifications.

Lenovo Legion Go front

As you can see from the images, the Lenovo Legion Go resembles a Switch on steroids, with detachable contoured controllers either side of a huge 8-inch display. It also has a kickstand around back that very much reminds us of the Switch OLED.

Despite a clear debt to Nintendo’s innovative Joy-Con controllers, the Legion Go’s controllers offer a little more, with what appear to be analogue shoulder buttons, multiple buttons positioned around the sizes and back, and a touchpad on the right-hand component.

One other interesting controller addition is a wheel on the back of the right-hand unit.

Lenovo Legion Go back

Other external points of interest include two USB-C ports, a headphone jack, volume buttons, and a microSD slot.

The report claims that the Lenovo Legion Go will run Windows 11, which means it’ll provide full access to your PC games library. This also means that you can probably expect the Legion Go’s 8-inch display to be touch-sensitive.

Apparently, the system will be powered along by AMD’s new Phoenix processors. That huge air vent on the back of the body is clearly going to be kicking out a lot of heat.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

