Tonight’s FA Cup fifth round tie between Leicester and Birmingham City is the second of two ties to be broadcast live on Facebook Watch this week. Following a last-minute announcement on Monday, the social media giant hosted a Reading vs Sheffield United live stream yesterday, and will show Leicester vs Birmingham tonight. Here’s how you can tune in, on any device, wherever you are.

Leicester vs Birmingham City kick-off time

For UK viewers , the game kicks off at 7:45pm GMT tonight.

, the game kicks off at 7:45pm GMT tonight. For US viewers, the game gets underway at 2:45pm ET, or 11:45pm PT.

How to watch Leicester vs Birmingham City in the UK

UK viewers can tune in, completely free, through Facebook Watch. You need to have a Facebook account to access it.

To access Leicester vs Birmingham through your browser, follow this link. You can cast it to your TV if you want.

If you’re watching on a mobile device, simply open up the Facebook app, click the ‘Watch’ tab and visit The Emirates FA Cup page. You should see the live event pictured below.

If you’re watching on a smart TV without the aid of Chromecast, you’ll need to download the Facebook Watch TV app. It’s available on multiple smart TV setups, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV.

How to watch Leicester vs Birmingham wherever you are

If you aren’t sure if you can access Facebook Watch’s coverage of the game in your region, then the best way to get around your issues might be a VPN.

That’s because access to normal coverage might be geo-blocked – that is, you are prevented from watching outside your home country, usually due to rights reasons.

VPNs encrypt and anonymise your data and enable you to appear as if you are watching from your home country, so they are useful for much more than entertainment.

We’ve tested 18 of the most reliable VPNs – see our guide to the best VPNs to help you out. Or you can find out more about the top 4 in our comparison table below.

We’ve found three good VPN deals which should get you started, which we’ve featured below. In our testing these have usually provided good value VPN access for a wide range of services. Or scroll down for our pick of the top 4 in our VPN tests.

Leicester vs Birmingham match preview

Leicester are, of course, heavy favourites to beat Birmingham, who currently sit in 15th position in the second tier of English football.

The Foxes are third in the Premier League, but have lost their two most recent games. Birmingham will, no doubt, take some hope from those recent poor results.

Another issue for Leicester is the fact that star striker Jamie Vardy won’t be available this evening. The Premier League’s top scorer is sidelined with a calf problem.

Remarkably, Birmingham are unbeaten in all competitions since being beaten at home by Wigan Athletic on New Year’s Day. The club has battled to too many draws though, meaning that unbeaten run has not seen them climb to any lofty heights in terms of league position.

It would be a sizeable upset it Birmingham managed to beat the Foxes this evening and progress in the cup. However, we could be due another cup upset, so it’s well worth tuning in for free on Facebook.

