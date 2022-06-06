Last minute MacBook Air leaks hint at delayed release and new colours

Fresh reports suggest that Apple could reveal a new MacBook Air 2022 today during the WWDC 2022 conference.

However, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman claims Apple may decide on a ‘non-immediate release date’ with Covid-related closures of factories in China seemingly leading to delays in production.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has backed up these claims by suggesting the MacBook Air won’t start shipping until the second half of 2022, with the company aiming to launch between 6 and 7 million units.

Mark Gurman has also revealed that Apple may launch two new colours for the MacBook Air, including both ‘dark blue’ and ‘champagne-like gold’ options. Apple will also reportedly retain the classic space grey and silver colours if you prefer a more low-key design.

This implies that the MacBook Air won’t have as many colour options as the latest 24-inch iMac, contradicting previous rumours from the likes of Jon Prosser.

So what can we expect to see from the new MacBook Air? It’s been tipped to see a major makeover, with a slimmer, lighter design as well as a potential notch to make it look more similar to the latest MacBook Pro.

It looks like the next MacBook Air will stick to the existing Apple M1 processor and so won’t see a performance upgrade. A new M2 chip had been touted, but the second-generation processor of Apple Silicon is not expected to arrive until 2023.

Of course, this is all based on rumour and speculation right now, but we potentially won’t have to wait long to find out the official details from Apple. Keep an eye on Trusted Reviews for all of the latest news and developments.