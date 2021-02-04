KEF enters the true wireless earbud market with the noise cancelling Mu3

Another hi-fi brand has joined the ranks offering a true wireless earbud, with KEF introducing the noise cancelling Mu3.

We keep saying it and we’ll keep on saying it – there’s no stopping the popularity of the wireless earbud. The past year has seen eminent hi-fi brands such as Grado, Shure and Technics enter the market, and KEF has waded in with the noise cancelling Mu3 earbud (£199).

The Mu3 are designed by Ross Lovegrove, the Welsh artist and industrial designer behind some very organic looking products, with KEF’s UK acoustic team engineering the earbuds to deliver “pristine, high-resolution” and “natural sound” on the move.

That sound comes from 8.2mm full-range dynamic driver, tuned to offer a rich midrange, detailed bass and crisp high tones. With simultaneous transmission both earphones receive the audio signal at the same time, avoiding any potential issues with lag.

KEF has tuned the earbud’s active noise cancellation to eliminate external noise without affecting music playback, offering listeners the chance to listen to tunes without being affected by the noises around them. If the listener does want to hear what’s around, there’s Ambient Mode for added awareness, disengaging the ANC and passing sounds through with “instant clarity”.

You’d have spotted the distinctive design, with Lovegrove and KEF collaborating again after the MUON loudspeaker and MUO Bluetooth speaker. The earbuds feature fluid, flowing lines in a compact and ergonomic design to ensure comfort when being worn. KEF also says the Mu3 use what they term as smart weighting, to stop the earbuds from falling out of the ear. Four sets of ultra-soft silicone ear tips are provided with the headphones so the listener can find the noise-isolating fit that suits them.

Battery life is nine hours in the earbuds, with 15 hours in the case for a total of 24 hours – and that’s with noise cancellation engaged. There’s fast-charging onboard with five minutes providing another hour of playback. Bluetooth connectivity is 5.0, and the IPX5 rating should ensure it can withstand any inclement weather and make them a decent bet for use during workouts.

The KEF Mu3 go on sale this month (February 2021) for the price of £199.