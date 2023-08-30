Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

JBL’s PartyBox line gets bigger with the PartyBox Ultimate

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

JBL just announced its biggest and loudest PartyBox speaker yet with the PartyBox Ultimate. 

The latest addition to JBL’s party speaker line sounds like the ultimate choice for anyone looking to throw a large get-together this year. 

The speaker is powered by two high-sensitivity mid-range drivers and dual tweeters, along with a pair of nine-inch subwoofers that power its rumbling bass performance. 

In fact, JBL has named the PartyBox Ultimate its “best-sounding” speaker yet. The speaker features JBL’s Original Pro Sound and support for Dolby Atmos, though the latter is only available when streaming over Wi-Fi. 

Wi-Fi 6 streaming is a new addition to the PartyBox range and means you no longer need to worry about WhatsApp notifications interrupting the tunes when hosting a party. The speaker also supports Bluetooth 5.3 for connecting at home and outdoors. 

JBL Partybox Ultimate

As with JBL’s other PartyBox speakers, you have the option to pair two PartyBox Ultimates for stereo listening. Meanwhile, the PartyPad top panel allows you to tap, hold and slide to unlock DJ-style sound effects. 

When it comes to looks, the PartyBox Ultimate grabs your attention with a light show that moves in sync with the music and includes a starry night effect, light trails and strobes. The speaker is IPX4 splashproof and includes wheels and a handle for easy transportation. 

There are also guitar and dual mic inputs, along with karaoke EQ tuning for those looking to pick up a mic and perform. The music, EQ and the colours and patterns of the light show can all be adjusted using the JBL One smartphone app. 

“Every party needs music, but to get people dancing, you need bass. With our latest and largest addition to the PartyBox family, you can hear the music while you feel the bass. We also introduce our most immersive light show along with new technologies that bring real benefits like Wi-Fi connectivity, automatic self-tuning, and Dolby Atmos”, said Harman’s President of Consumer Audio Carsten Olesen. 

If you’re looking to throw the ultimate gathering, JBL’s PartyBox Ultimate will be available from September at a price of £1299.99.

