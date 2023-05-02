 large image

Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months with code “TrustedReviews”

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

JBL adds Wi-Fi support to Boombox 3 and Charge 5 wireless speakers

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Why settle for Bluetooth when you can have both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi in one package? That’s argument JBL is making with upgraded versions of its Boombox 3 and Charge 5 speakers.

JBL has announced its portable speakers in the Boombox 3 and Charge will be upgraded with new Wi-Fi capabilities, meaning you have more options to stream to the speakers in the home, boosting the audio quality.

To be clear this won’t be a firmware update for older versions of the speakers but new models that add Wi-Fi as well as boasting a revised design.

JBL Boombox 3 Wi-Fi
credit: JBL

In terms of Wi-Fi coverage, AirPlay 2, Alexa Multi-Room Music and Chromecast will now be supported by these speakers, and when you do venture outside the listener can switch to Bluetooth once they’re outside the range of their home Wi-Fi network. The Boombox 3 Wi-Fi (its new nom de guerre) will also be the first portable JBL speaker to support Dolby Atmos for a more expansive and immersive music performance.

The tweaks to the design for both speakers includes a new black finish with gold details, and the casings are now made from 90& post-consumer plastic, while the speaker grille is made from 100% recycled plastic and the packaging made from FSC-certified paper and printed with soy ink, for those looking to cut down plastic consumption. Both speakers retain their water and dustproof ratings

There’s also compatibility with the JBL One app to help set up the speakers personalise settings. You can even create a playlist in the app to play your favourite songs without delay.

Other features such as battery life remain similar to before, with the Charge 5 Wi-Fi rated as up to 20 hours, and the Boombox 3 Wi-Fi up to 24 hours.

The addition of Wi-Fi and the revised construction does appear to have raised the price of both speakers from what they’re currently available at. The JBL Boombox 3 Wi-Fi and Charge 5 Wi-Fi will retail at £229.99 and £549.99 respectively, going on sale from mid-May 2023.

You might like…

Pixel 7a retail packaging leak fills in the blanks

Pixel 7a retail packaging leak fills in the blanks

Jon Mundy 52 mins ago
Denon’s DNP-2000NE is a versatile, “state of the art” network audio player

Denon’s DNP-2000NE is a versatile, “state of the art” network audio player

Kob Monney 1 hour ago
Grammarly adds AI tool to help you become a better writer

Grammarly adds AI tool to help you become a better writer

Ruben Circelli 8 hours ago
New mod can double FPS in Star Wars: Jedi Survivor

New mod can double FPS in Star Wars: Jedi Survivor

Ruben Circelli 8 hours ago
Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom leaks early

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom leaks early

Ruben Circelli 8 hours ago
Skyrim NPCs are being powered by ChatGPT

Skyrim NPCs are being powered by ChatGPT

Ruben Circelli 9 hours ago
Kob Monney
By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor
Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.