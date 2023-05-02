JBL adds Wi-Fi support to Boombox 3 and Charge 5 wireless speakers

Why settle for Bluetooth when you can have both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi in one package? That’s argument JBL is making with upgraded versions of its Boombox 3 and Charge 5 speakers.

JBL has announced its portable speakers in the Boombox 3 and Charge will be upgraded with new Wi-Fi capabilities, meaning you have more options to stream to the speakers in the home, boosting the audio quality.

To be clear this won’t be a firmware update for older versions of the speakers but new models that add Wi-Fi as well as boasting a revised design.

credit: JBL

In terms of Wi-Fi coverage, AirPlay 2, Alexa Multi-Room Music and Chromecast will now be supported by these speakers, and when you do venture outside the listener can switch to Bluetooth once they’re outside the range of their home Wi-Fi network. The Boombox 3 Wi-Fi (its new nom de guerre) will also be the first portable JBL speaker to support Dolby Atmos for a more expansive and immersive music performance.

The tweaks to the design for both speakers includes a new black finish with gold details, and the casings are now made from 90& post-consumer plastic, while the speaker grille is made from 100% recycled plastic and the packaging made from FSC-certified paper and printed with soy ink, for those looking to cut down plastic consumption. Both speakers retain their water and dustproof ratings

There’s also compatibility with the JBL One app to help set up the speakers personalise settings. You can even create a playlist in the app to play your favourite songs without delay.

Other features such as battery life remain similar to before, with the Charge 5 Wi-Fi rated as up to 20 hours, and the Boombox 3 Wi-Fi up to 24 hours.

The addition of Wi-Fi and the revised construction does appear to have raised the price of both speakers from what they’re currently available at. The JBL Boombox 3 Wi-Fi and Charge 5 Wi-Fi will retail at £229.99 and £549.99 respectively, going on sale from mid-May 2023.