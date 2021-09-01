Jabra unleashes new Elite wireless earbud line-up

Jabra has announced three new earbuds in the Elite Pro, Elite Active and core Elite effort, as it looks to revamp and reinvent its true wireless line-up.

Intending to serve different parts of the market, the Elite 7 Pro, Elite 7 Active and Elite 3 look to do what Jabra did for call technology for “in-ear fit, audio experience and design”.

The presence of the new Elite range doesn’t mean curtains for the Elite 85t. That model continues as Jabra’s most premium offering, with the new Elite range looking to eventually replace the Elite 75T range.

Clearer calls and customisable sound

For the Elite 7 Series Jabra has brought in its MultiSensor Voice technology. Using a bone conduction sensor, four microphones and algorithms, the aim is to ensure clearer calls.

To expand on this, the algorithms are constantly analysing the types of noise being picked up by the earbud’s microphones, and when wind noise is detected it automatically activates the voice pick-up (VPU) sensor. Bone conduction is used to transmit the voice via the vibrations in the jawbone, with the intelligent algorithm using a combination of the bone conduction sensor and microphones to produce the best call clarity.



Active noise cancellation (ANC) is present, though we’ve been told this isn’t the hybrid version deployed on premium wireless earbuds but the feed-forward implementation (which blocks incoming sounds). Both the Elite 7 Pro and Elite 7 Active get this version.

Sound can be customised via personalised audio profile by using Jabra’s MySound technology or by using HearThrough, which allows the listener to control how much noise is filtered through to their ears to give them awareness of their surroundings.

Elite 7 Active features Jabra’s ShakeGrip technology. This new coating is designed to provide the best fit to match your movements when you’re working out, so they stay put no matter how sweaty or energetic you get.

One last point is for those who find touch control surfaces on wireless earbuds too inconsistent. The new Elite line-up maintains the use of physical buttons for responsive and precise controls.

Jabra Elite 7 Pro

Price: £199.99

Jabra MultiSensor Voice

Adjustable ANC / HearThrough

9 hours battery (35 hours total)

IP57

5.4g each earbud

Bluetooth 5.2

AAC / SBC

Use either earbud & multi-connect (by upgrade)

Alexa built-in, Siri and Google Assistant

The Elite 7 Pro are 16 per cent smaller than the Elite 75t, which were Jabra’s smallest earbuds. They’ve managed this by looking at their own database of 62,000 (!) unique ear scans to create a map of the average human ear to redesign the earbud. According to Jabra, the results “are exceptional sound quality and optimised comfort.”

There’s more battery life despite the smaller form and this is due to Jabra re-arranging the internals of the wireless charging case. As well as wireless charging, there’s support for fast-charging with 5 minutes producing an extra 1.2 hrs of battery. The case is not up to the same IP57 standards as the earbuds.

Jabra Elite 7 Active

Price: £169.99

Adjustable ANC

9 hours battery (35 hours total)

IP57

Bluetooth 5.2

AAC / SBC codecs

Use either earbud & multi-connect (by upgrade)

Alexa built-in, Siri and Google Assistant

The Jabra Elite 7 Active pretty much replace the Elite 75T Active, tailored to the workout regiment of very sporty people. It’s cheaper by about £30 than the Pro model

Other than the omission of the Multisensor Voice technology, the Active model is pretty much identical to the Elite 7 Pro. The inclusion of Jabra’s Shakegrip offers improved fit for workouts, while for the runners out there, the microphone mesh is stated to remove wind noise from calls whilst also helping to boost audio performance.

Jabra Elite 3

Price: £79.99

7 hours battery (28 hours total)

IP55

aptX / SBC

Bluetooth 5.2

Use either earbud & multi-connect (by upgrade)

Google Fast Pair

Alexa built-in, Siri and Google Assistant

Dark Grey, Navy, Lilac and Light Beige finishes

The entry-level or ‘core’ model is the Elite 3. Priced at less than £100, this is Jabra’s attempt to go mass market.

There’s no noise cancellation but there is a HearThrough mode for environmental awareness. They’re primarily intended to have a richer, bass-heavy sound through their 6mm drivers, but the audio can be customised with the Sound+ app’s equaliser. Call quality is aided by 4-microphone array, while the Elite 3 features aptX Bluetooth support.

The IP rating drops to a still considerable IP55 that protects it against dust and water. Alexa is built-in for assistance while there’s also the convenience of one-touch Spotify playback and Google Fast Pair with Android devices. The case doesn’t support wireless charging.

Jabra Elite series availability

The Elite 3 is available (September 1st). The Elite 7 Pro and Elite 7 Active go on sale October 1st, 2021.



