Italian Grand Prix 2023: How to watch F1 live on TV, online

It was a fun, chaotic Dutch Grand Prix as the rain fell and cars struggled in the conditions, but Max Verstappen still managed to triumph, winning his ninth race in a row and equalling the record set by Sebastian Vettel

Could he make it ten wins in a row at Monza? The Red Bull in his hands seems fast at whichever circuit it turns up at in, so the odds are that he’ll once again be the driver to beat as he surely makes his way to what will be his third successive championship.

Behind Red Bull, McLaren seemed to be the closest team to compete although Aston Martin appear to have regained some performance after a mid-season slump. Ferrari disappointed once again and will be hoping their fortunes change in front of the passionate Tifosi fans. Meanwhile Mercedes’ strategy seemed to be all over the place with a car that looked fast but was scuppered by bad decisions.

So while Red Bull are looking odds on for the win, the scrap behind them looks to be getting even tighter. Imagine a championship without Red Bull…

After both drivers crashed out in wet conditions at Zandvoort, question marks remain over Williams’ Logan Sargeant (who crashed twice) and Alpha Romeo’s Zhou Guanyu. The Williams’ pace should suit it well at Monza…

Looking forward to a weekend of action at the Temple of Speed. Here’s how to watch the Italian Grand Prix live on TV and online.

What is the UK time for the F1 Italian Grand Prix?

The Italian Grand Prix will be shown live on Sky Sports F1, and in 4K HDR. The race starts at 2pm UK time on Sunday September 3rd.

Here’s what the schedule looks like for the entire weekend:

Friday 1st September

12.30pm – Practice 1

4pm – Practice 2

Saturday 2nd September

11.30am – Practice 3

3pm – Italian Grand Prix qualifying

Sunday 3rd September

2pm – Italian Grand Prix race

How to watch the Italian F1 Grand Prix 2023

If you’re a Sky subscriber, you can catch the action on Sky Sports F1 Ultra HD. You can also check out the action on Sky Sports F1 (channel 406), Sky Sports Main Event and Sky One.

Sky Sports F1 Ultra HD, is available on Sky Glass, Sky Stream and Sky Q with Sky Sports F1, or Sky Sports Complete with the Ultra HD pack, and that comes with Dolby Atmos audio (if your audio equipment is compatible). You can also watch the action unfold on the Sky Go mobile app at no additional charge.

You can also pick up a NOW Sports Pass, which costs £11.98 (for a Day Pass), £34.99 (for a Monthly Pass). The Monthly Pass is the best value for F1 fanatics as it’ll cover any other races within that month.

What time are the Italian Grand Prix highlights?

Channel 4 has the rights to highlights package in the UK for those who don’t have access to Sky Sports.

Qualifying highlights are on Saturday September 2nd and start at 7.50pm. Race highlights are on Sunday September 3rd at 6.30pm. If you miss those shows, you can watch the action on the Channel 4 app.

