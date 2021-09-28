It looks like there’s not going to be a Galaxy S21 FE

Samsung has reportedly cancelled the Galaxy S21FE smartphone launch that was planned for October.

While chip shortages have made it a pain to get your hands on the latest PS5 and caused some phone production issues, Samsung seems to be going one step futher.

The chip shortage seems to be one of the reasons behind the supposed cancellation of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, which was originally planned for release in mid-October, as reported by DDaily.

The Galaxy S21 FE was going to be powered using the Snapdragon 888 chipset and there were supposed to be changes to the design and display which should have aided in keeping the price lower than the regular Galaxy S21.

A Samsung Electronics Official also mentioned that the company was reviewing the smartphone launch itself, so there is a chance the phone could be released at a later date, or scrapped completely.

However, another reason cited for the cancellation of the Galaxy S21 FE is that apparently the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is selling too well, and the company doesn’t want to introduce any competition to its own phone.

The Flip 3 launched at the same time as the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and showed off Samsung’s first latest take on the foldable phones, with both handsets featuring two screens and some form of foldability.

Both of the foldable phones also feature the Snapdragon 888 processor that would have appeared in the Galaxy S21FE.

If the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE does launch, it’s expected to pack a 6.4-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, with a triple camera system.

It was also supposed to include a 4370 mAh battery that would have supported 45W fast charging, with 8GB of memory and 128GB of storage.

So we may have to wait a little longer on the Galaxy S21 FE, however, if the phone isn’t cancelled it could undergo a limited release, as not to cause issues with the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Samsung did not comment when asked about the phone’s cancellation, however, we’ll be sure to update this article if any more information comes out.