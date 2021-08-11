Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Is there a new Google Chromecast on the horizon?

Gemma Ryles
Staff Writer

A new device has recently been passed by the FCC, and it looks a lot like something we’ve seen before.

Do you have a streaming device for your TV? A lot of people do, and Google’s Chromecast is one of the most popular on the market, with different models to choose from.

However, earlier in the week it was spotted on the FCC website that a new gadget has been put up for approval.

The site shows that Google is the company that has registered the idea, with the device itself referenced as a Wireless Streaming Device.

If rumours are to be believed, it does seem like this new device, also known as model number GJQ9T, is a new generation or version of the Chromecast.

You can find that the device features Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, as well as a USB connection port that would facilitate 5V charging. These features would make sense for a new Chromecast or a TV streaming device, one that hopefully builds upon the solid foundations left by last year’s Chromecast with Google TV.

As pointed out in What Hi-Fi, the filing does suggest that the physical FCC ID will be placed at the back of the device, which could mean it’s less likely to have a display, which is very consistent with the other Chromecasts dongles that Google makes.

However, nothing is confirmed yet and it might be that this device is something else altogether, with some suggesting it could be a Google Nest due to last year’s Chromecast being classed as an Interactive Media Streaming Device when it was found on the FCC website.

Google’s next event is scheduled for September, so there’s a chance that we might hear more about this device around that time.

Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree.
