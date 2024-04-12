iPhone SE 4 specs may have just leaked in full

We may just have received a comprehensive spec breakdown for Apple’s next ‘affordable’ smartphone, the iPhone SE 4.

There have been rumours swirling around a potential iPhone SE 4 for some time, but fresh claims from leaker and freelance coder Nguyen Phi Hung appear to offer a relatively comprehensive picture of the phone – if accurate.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the tipster claims that the iPhone SE 4 will measure 148.5 x 71.2 x 7.8mm and weigh 166g. That’s much closer to the size of the iPhone 15 than the iPhone SE 3, which reflects previous claims that Apple is adopting a more modern design for its next entry-level phone.

Indeed, the post goes on to confirm that the iPhone SE 4 will have a familiar “right-angled frame” and will look like the iPhone 13 (pictured) from the front, complete with an old fashioned Face ID notch. From the rear, however, it’s claimed that the iPhone SE 4 will look more like the iPhone Xr, with just a single camera.

In terms of composition, the iPhone SE 4 will apparently be made of 7000 series aluminium alloy, with glass to the front and back. The leaker claims that the phone will skip the tougher Ceramic Shield display that recent iPhones have adopted.

Going back to that single camera, the tipster claims that the iPhone SE 4 will not support Night mode, though it will support AI photography, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR, 1080p Cinematic mode, and Portrait mode. That mix of features sounds a little odd to us.

It’s worth pointing out that this particular leaker doesn’t have the same track record of previous Apple tips success that some others can point to. Apply salt accordingly.

Claims that the phone will have a 6.1-inch 60Hz OLED display seem like a safer bet, as does the claim that it’ll run on an A16 Bionic chip like the iPhone 15.