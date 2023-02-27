iPhone SE 4 with Apple’s own 5G chip is back on the table – report

An Apple iPhone SE 4 debuting Apple’s homemade 5G chip could still be on the cards, according to the fella who told the world it had been cancelled a few months back.

The 6.1-inch iPhone SE based on the iPhone 14 design will arrive in 2024, according to the analyst Ming Chi-Kuo, who previously said the project had been abandoned.

The prospect is potentially great news for those who like the affordable iPhone range, but less so for those who prefer its smaller 4.7-inch display and Touch ID rather than Face ID. The screen size wouldn’t increase the size of the device by too much, the analysis says, because there would be much thinner bezels.

“Apple has restarted the iPhone SE 4 and will adopt an in-house 5G baseband chip. The significant decline in Qualcomm’s Apple orders in the foreseeable future is a foregone conclusion,” Kuo says in a tweet.

Initial news of plans of a new iPhone SE to replace the third-generation 2022 model caused a little more excitement than usual because of the rumoured presence of the 5G chip, acting as a test ground for its inclusion in that year’s flagships.

Apple has been working on a 5G modem as part of its efforts to build more of its own components, rather than relying on third-party suppliers like, in this case, Qualcomm.

Apple bought Intel’s mobile modem division and acquired its talent back in 2019, thus effectively ending Intel’s interest in the mobile industry and giving Apple a clear path to creating its own 5G chip. Those efforts are still ongoing almost four years later.

The word an iPhone SE 2024 was being abandoned cast further doubt on when the modem would make its way into iPhones. However, maybe it was never abandoned in the first place? Anyway, if previous precedent is followed, we can expect a launch in March next year.