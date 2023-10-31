Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

iPhone 16 Pro tipped for an even better telephoto camera

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The iPhone 16 Pro could feature a major upgrade to its telephoto camera.

According to a new report on Economic Daily News (via MacRumors), Apple is planning on another major upgrade to the telephoto set-up of its Pro flagship phone range. Apple is tipped to switch to more advanced glass moulded lenses, resulting in both a thinner and lighter design and improved optical zoom magnification.

Apparently, the extreme difficulty of the manufacturing process for such components means that the supply chain has already started preparing the way around a year out from release.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard mention of such moulded glass lenses in Apple’s next-gen phones. In July, tipster Digital Chat Station claimed that Apple would be introducing a “super” telephoto lens in next year’s top model(s).

Apple Music

Apple Music

Apple Music gives you access to over 100 million songs and 30,000 playlists, ad-free. Listen online or off, across all your devices, and hear sound all around in Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking. You can now try 1 month for free!

  • Apple
  • Get 1 month free
  • £10.99 p/m
Sign up

While nothing specific is mentioned, we’re likely looking at a telephoto camera that goes way beyond the 5x optical zoom of the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Another interesting tidbit to emerge from this latest report is that these moulded glass lenses will push costs up by as much as 10 to 20%. Expect to pay more for the privilege of zooming in further come the end of 2024.

We rated the iPhone 15 Pro Max highly to the tune of a 4.5-star review, and found its 5x zoom boost to be welcome. However, we noted that this was still some way short of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and its 10x zoom capabilities, so Apple clearly still has some way to go.

You might like…

MacBook Pro M3: Apple reveals upgraded laptops

MacBook Pro M3: Apple reveals upgraded laptops

Adam Speight 3 hours ago
PlayStation Pulse Explore earbuds release date set for December

PlayStation Pulse Explore earbuds release date set for December

Jon Mundy 5 hours ago
Everything Apple announced at Scary Fast event: M3, new iMac, MacBook Pro

Everything Apple announced at Scary Fast event: M3, new iMac, MacBook Pro

Chris Smith 12 hours ago
iMac (2023): Apple’s all-in-one gets the new M3 chip

iMac (2023): Apple’s all-in-one gets the new M3 chip

Gemma Ryles 14 hours ago
How to watch Apple’s Scary Fast event

How to watch Apple’s Scary Fast event

Hannah Davies 1 day ago
Is Barcelona vs Real Madrid on TV in the UK? El Clasico stream info

Is Barcelona vs Real Madrid on TV in the UK? El Clasico stream info

Chris Smith 4 days ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.