Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

iPhone 16 could get another new button

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The iPhone 16 series could gain yet another new hardware button, according to a new report.

If you bought an iPhone 15 Pro or Pro Max at launch, you’re probably still getting accustomed to the new Action Button (pictured). However, Apple may not be finished with its control tinkering.

MacRumors claims that next year’s iPhone 16 line-up will gain an additional button on the right-hand edge, below the power button, roughly where the 5G mmWave cutout is on US iPhone models. It’s being referred to internally as the ‘Capture Button’.

Forget the iPhone 15, the 14 Pro Max is finally on the cheap

Forget the iPhone 15, the 14 Pro Max is finally on the cheap

Get the iPhone 14 Pro Max on a 24-month contract for just £43.99 per month with £159 upfront, complete with unlimited calls and texts, and 100GB of 5G data.

  • Mobiles.co.uk
  • £159 upfront
  • £43.99 per month
View Deal

Unlike the Action Button, which is mechanical, this Capture Button is said to be capacitive. This means that it detects pressure and supplies haptic feedback to mimic the sensation of pressing a button – think the Home/Touch ID button on the iPhone SE and iPhone 8.

Indeed, Apple is expected to make the aforementioned Action Button capacitive with next year’s models too.

While it’s not yet known what this Capture Button is intended for, precisely, it doesn’t take a huge leap of imagination to take an educated stab. The term ‘Capture’ implies capturing an image or video, and the button’s placement would be about where you’d want to place a physical camera shutter button, like on the Sony Xperia 1 V.

The report notes that this Capture Button is in testing right across the iPhone 16 range, suggesting that this may not be a Pro-only feature, unlike the Action Button. It also notes that Apple is testing a version of the iPhone 16 without this extra button, meaning it’s not a shoe-in for next year’s model by any means.

You might like…

Pixel 8 Pro tipped to come with free Pixel Watch 2

Pixel 8 Pro tipped to come with free Pixel Watch 2

Jon Mundy 2 hours ago
Sennheiser launches new, affordable Accentum series headphones

Sennheiser launches new, affordable Accentum series headphones

Kob Monney 12 hours ago
Safari in iOS 17 has secret private browsing feature to better hide searches

Safari in iOS 17 has secret private browsing feature to better hide searches

Chris Smith 14 hours ago
Pixel 8 could set new standards for Android longevity with 7 years of updates

Pixel 8 could set new standards for Android longevity with 7 years of updates

Chris Smith 15 hours ago
Resident Evil Village launch for iPhone 15 Pro is timed perfectly

Resident Evil Village launch for iPhone 15 Pro is timed perfectly

Chris Smith 15 hours ago
Echo Frames vs Bose Frames: Which smart glasses should you buy?

Echo Frames vs Bose Frames: Which smart glasses should you buy?

Hannah Davies 18 hours ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.