The iPad Pro 2024 has a surprising camera downgrade

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The iPad Pro 2024 has received a somewhat unexpected camera downgrade.

An awful lot of copy has already been written on the many ways in which Apple’s new iPad Pro 2024 has gotten better. We’re here to tell you about one rather glaring way in which it’s gotten worse.

Apple’s shiny, expensive new tablet no longer comes with an ultra-wide camera.

The previous generation of the iPad Pro, aka the iPad Pro 2022 or iPad Pro M2, came with a 10MP ultra-wide camera to accompany its main 12MP snapper. However, the newly announced iPad Pro M4 only comes with the aforementioned 12MP camera.

Apple claims that the iPad Pro 2024’s camera system has been upgraded with “even more versatility”, including four mics for better videos and the ability to shoot “even better colour, improved textures, and detail in low light”. But still, it’s lost the ability to capture ultra-wide landscape shots.

Naturally, anyone who regularly uses their tablet for taking everyday photos is either evil incarnate or your mother, but that’s not really the point here. The point is that prices for the iPad Pro 2024 start from £999 / $999, which is a significant price rise from the £899 / $799 starting price of its predecessor.

We’re not unaccustomed to £100 / $200 price hikes in the current financial climate, at least when it comes to smartphones and tablets. However, you’d expect everything to be at least as good, if not better than before, for that extra expenditure.

Despite this notable omission, Apple’s new tablet lays on plenty of the good stuff, including a brand new OLED display (two of the things, in fact), a significantly slimmer design, and the company’s brand new AI-primed M4 chip.

