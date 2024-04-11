Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

iPhone 16 could come in more colours than ever

Jon Mundy

This year’s iPhone 16 line could come in more colours than we’ve ever seen before.

According to a fresh Weibo claim, the iPhone 16 range will ship in seven colours. That’s two more than the current iPhone 15, and one more than the iPhone 14 before it.

The tipster also claims to know exactly what those colours will be. On this front, things are looking distinctly familiar.

If accurate, we look set to get the same Pink, Yellow, Blue, Green, and Black options as are currently available in the iPhone 15 range. Added to these, however, will be fresh White and Purple shades.

Of course, just because we have an idea what these colours might be, doesn’t mean we have a clue about the precise shade. Apple might mix things up completely with a deeper shade of blue, a more vibrant yellow, and so on.

Also worth noting here, as 9to5Mac points out, is that this rumour doesn’t exactly come from the most nailed-on source. A healthy pinch of salt is recommended.

Indeed, it’s somewhat strange that the original source claims that the iPhone 16 Plus specifically will come in these colours. It would be rather odd for the regular iPhone 16 to come in different colours, but who knows? Maybe Apple is looking to create a greater sense of differentiation with this year’s iPhone models.

If true, it would leave the generally drab selection of iPhone Pro colour options looking all the more stale. Come on Apple, Pro doesn’t have to mean boring.

Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

