iPhone 15 Pro design details leak, revealing possible new buttons, colors, and more

9to5Mac has revealed a bunch of leaked design tweaks reportedly coming with iPhone 14 Pro.

According to sources over at 9to5Mac, the iPhone 15 Pro is reportedly coming with more than a few design tweaks, including a titanium frame, a bigger camera bump, USB-C charging, haptic volume and mute buttons, even thinner bezels, and an all-new deep red colorway.

Of course, Apple doesn’t announce what’s coming with iPhone until the latest iPhones are officially unveiled, so this is all based on speculation, leaks, and rumors. However, of the reported design changes coming with the 15 Pro, there are certainly a few noteworthy tweaks. USB-C charging, for one, has been rumored to be coming to iPhone for years and years, at this point, and while it is seemingly more likely than ever, it’s tough to say if this will finally be the year.

Another interesting note is the reported shift from actual volume and mute buttons on iPhone over to solid-state haptic buttons. Essentially, these buttons will no longer actually be real, physical buttons and instead dedicated haptic engines designed to mimic the feel of buttons.

Lastly, the iPhone 15 Pro’s reported all-new titanium frame is set to come with a rounder design. This may not sound like much, but the idea is that the more-rounded edges should make for a nicer feel in the hand and get around complaints users have had about iPhones having sharp edges.

If all of this leaked info is to be believed, this year’s iPhone Pro is set to be (once again) more of an iterative evolution than anything truly revolutionary. However, this has certainly been the trend with iPhones in recent years, with Apple opting for smart, common-sense upgrades that rarely involve reinventing the wheel.

However, as mentioned above, this is all still rumor and speculation, so you’ll have to hang tight for Apple’s formal announcement of the iPhone 15 line to see what’s in store for the latest and greatest in the iPhone world.