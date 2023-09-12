Apple iPhone 15 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro Max: Bigger phone, more features?

Apple has unveiled the iPhone 15 Pro and its larger sibling the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

In past years the two devices have only been different in terms of screen size and battery size, but Apple has switched things up this time around.

We’ve rounded up the key differences between the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max, so you can know which phone suits you best.

Pro Max has optical zoom

Apple defied expectations by giving the iPhone 15 Pro Max an exclusive feature that even the iPhone 15 Pro doesn’t have: a 5x optical zoom for the camera. Apple claims this is the longest optical zoom ever found on an iPhone.

For comparison, the iPhone 15 Pro only features a 3x zoom on the telephoto camera, so it’s not quite as proficient at taking snaps of faraway subjects.

Bigger vs Smaller

The most obvious difference between the two phones is that the iPhone 15 Pro Max has a larger screen, coming in at 6.7 inches, while the iPhone’s display is a smaller 6.1 inches.

Otherwise, the other screen specs are identical, including an OLED panel, 460 ppi (pixel per inch) and ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate. The Dynamic Island feature can also be found on the top of the display for both phones.

This means that the iPhone 15 Pro Max is a good option for those who simply want the biggest screen possible.

Pro Max has longer battery life

Thanks to the increased size of the iPhone 15 Pro Max, Apple has been able to fit a bigger battery inside.

Apple says the iPhone 15 Pro Max has a battery life of up to 95 hours for audio playback, while the iPhone 15 Pro can only last for 75 hours with the same use case.

As for video playback, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is said to be able to last 29 hours on a single charge, while the iPhone 15 Pro will manage 23 hours, resulting in a 6-hour difference.

iPhone 15 Pro is more affordable

The iPhone 15 Pro Max may have a better optical camera, larger screen and longer battery life, but you’ll have to pay extra for those upgrades. The iPhone 15 Pro Max is priced at £1199/$1999, making it the most expensive Apple phone you can buy right now.

The iPhone 15 Pro is more affordable, with a price of £999/$999. That means you’ll save £200/$200 by opting for the iPhone 15 Pro instead of the Pro Max model. That’s quite a lot of money, so you’ll really need to think whether those extra features justify the increased cost.