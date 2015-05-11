iPad Pro tipped for 2016 release with new touch panel

The endless wait for the long-rumoured iPad Pro continues, with the oversized tablet not expected to launch until 2016.

According to the latest reports out of Korea, Apple’s much-mooted oversized slate has been pushed back until next year, with the tablet said to boast all new silver nanowire (AgNW) display technology.

The AgNW panel will reportedly replace the industry-standard tin oxide coated display of past iPads, enabling improved pressure sensitivity levels and lower production costs.

The report, which comes courtesy of serial tipster ETNews, has cited unnamed members of the ‘business circle’ in claiming Apple has approached existing display suppliers LG, Samsung and Japan Display over the new tech.

“Apple recently requested AgNW touch panel samples and some enterprises already delivered them to Apple,” the insiders claimed.



They added: “It will be first applied on large-screen iPad, which will be released next year.”

The iPad Pro has long been the subject of much rumour and speculation, with the business-orientated tablet having previously been tipped for launch later this year.

Given the lack of official confirmation, we much suggest that these reports be taken with a pinch of salt, at least for now.

An expected rival to the Microsoft Surface Pro 3, the iPad Pro has been rumoured to line up as an oversized sibling to the iPad mini and iPad Air 2.

The slate has been widely tipped to sport a 12.9-inch form and be finished with a Sapphire Glass display.