iOS 14.7.1 fixes Apple Watch unlock bug

Apple has dropped a minor iPhone and iPad software update in order to squish issues with unlocking the Apple Watch.

Just a week after Apple dropped iOS/iPadOS 14.7, the company has released version 14.7.1 of the operating system.

It comes after the previous release broke the Unlock With iPhone feature that makes it possible to easily unlock an iPhone if you’re wearing a companion Apple Watch.

Here are the release notes for iOS 14.7.1, which promises more “important security updates” from Apple:

“iOS 14.7.1 fixes an issue where iPhone models with Touch ID cannot unlock a paired Apple Watch using the Unlock with iPhone feature. This update also provides important security updates and is recommended for all users.”

Last week’s iOS 14.7 update, as well as breaking Unlock with iPhone, introduced support for multiple timers on HomePod, support for the MagSafe Battery Pack, and combined credit limits with Apple Card Family.

It’s possible iOS 14.7.1 will be the final update before Apple rolls out the iOS 15 update this autumn. You can grab it in the usual way by heading to Settings > General > Software update. It comes with iOS 15 already in the public beta stages, with a host of new features in the offing.

Apple also references the nature of the security update, which is focused on quelling a vulnerability that may have been exploited in the wild. Here’s what Apple has to say:

“IOMobileFrameBuffer

“Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)

“Impact: An application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.

“Description: A memory corruption issue was addressed with improved memory handling.

“CVE-2021-30807: an anonymous researcher.”

