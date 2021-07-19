iOS 14.7 and iPadOS 14.7 released – here are the new features

Apple has released the iOS 14.7 update for iPhone and the iPadOS 14.7 update for tablet users bringing support for new features and squishing some bugs.

The update, which is rolling out on both platforms today, is headlined by support for the new MagSafe Battery Pack, which brings additional power to users of the iPhone 12 range. That accessory began shipping to iPhone users this week.

Beyond that, there’s a new Apple Card Family option, which enables two users to merge the accounts and credit limits of a single card under one roof. The update also features a handy new timer feature for HomePod, which enables those timers to be set via the Home app for iPhone and iPad.

Elsewhere there are fixes for Apple Music bugs, which include the inability to share playlists, and playback issues with Dolby Atmos and lossless audio tracks. You can see the full release notes below:

MagSafe Battery Pack support for iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max

Apple Card Family adds the option to combine credit limits and share one co-owned account with an existing Apple Card user

Home app adds the ability to manage timers on HomePod

Air quality information is now available in Weather and Maps for Canada, France, Italy, Netherlands, South Korea, and Spain

Podcasts library allows you to choose to see all shows or only followed shows

Share playlist menu option missing in Apple Music

Dolby Atmos and Apple Music lossless audio playback may unexpectedly stop

Battery service message that may have disappeared after reboot on some iPhone 11 models is restored

Braille displays could show invalid information while composing Mail messages

The update is one of the last likely to arrive before Apple launches iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 this autumn. It can be updated in the usual manner, over the air via Settings > General > Software Update. As always back-up your phone before doing so just to be on the safe side.