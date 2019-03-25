Apple News Plus offers 300 magazines and shuts out advertisers

Apple has announced and released Apple News Plus, which brings subscribers complete access to more than 300 magazines and digital content platforms across a wide spectrum of topics.

The eagerly-awaited subscription service, which costs $9.99 a month and is launching in the US initially, brings users a full catalogue of magazines, offering an entire newsstand under one roof.

Apple News Plus includes high-end titles, such as Time, Vogue, National Geographic, Wired, Essence, Sports Illustrated, Enquire, GQ, Bon Appetite, the New Yorker, Runners World, Popular Science, ESPN and Rolling Stone, among others.

Premium digital subcriptions like The Skimm, TechCrunch, Grub Street, The Los Angeles Times and even The Wall Street Journal are also part of the Apple News Plus platform.

There’s a Browse Catalogue section where subscribers can access the entire library of new issues, while those they’ve expressed an interest in will be pre-downloaded to the device, Individual items from multiple magazines will also be fed into the wider recommendations tabs, so subscribers won’t have to delve into the mags themselves to read articles.

The curated content offers magazine designs optimised and enhanced for the iPhone, iPad and Mac, with the photography experience on the iPad looking particularly swish.

Interestingly, Apple is not allowing advertisers to track users reading habits and history when operating within the News app, which may be key in attracting new subscribers to the platform.

Apple says individual subscriptions would come in at over $8,000 a year, but Apple News Plus is priced at just $9.99 a month, with the first month coming free of charge. It’s also available via Family Sharing at no extra charge, meaning each person gets full access with their own favourites and recommendations.

It’s coming to the US and Canada from today, with the UK and Australia slated for a launch in autumn 2019.

Will you subscribe to the all-you-can-eat magazine fest that is Apple News Plus? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.