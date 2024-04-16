Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

iFi launches Zen Phono 3 in time for Record Store Day

Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Just getting into vinyl or been a fan for years? Well, you’ll want to take heed of iFi’s latest product as that will help give your vinyl set-up a boost in time for Record Store Day 2024.

iFi has announced the launched the Zen Phono 3, which it describes as offering a “gateway to the rich, warm sound that vinyl enthusiasts admire”.

It features an “intelligent subsonic filter” that can selectively remove imperfections “while preserving the integrity of the music” to ensure every note is heard.

Its RIAA equalisation circuit is said to be maintain a consistent frequency response to preserve the original sonic characteristics of your records; while the low Equivalent Input Noise of -151dBv offers “unprecedented level of clarity and detail”.

Other features and connectivity options include a high-precision power supply controller and adjustable gain range/load impedance to optimise the Zen Phono 3’s peformance; and there’s the choice of balanced and RCA line outputs.

The Zen Phono 3 wasn’t the only product that iFi announced with the new Zen Dac 3 revealed. The design has been refreshed and features updated to improve its performance with whatever source you’re using it with.

ifi audio Zen dac 3
credit: iFi Audio

It boasts fixed and variable output gain options that provides versatility for your audio setup, whether you’re using amplifiers, active speakers, or headphones. Two 4.4mm balanced outputs allows for a connection to a pair of headphones and the other to all other hi-fi equipment you have, with iFi claiming this design minimises distortion, crosstalk, and noise to deliver “pristine sound quality”.

File support is up to PCM 768kHz to DSD512 and there is full MQA decoding onboard, with features such as XBass+ and PowerMatch analogue processing modes allowing for further customisation of your listening experience.

The Zen Phono 3 is available to purchase from iFi and other selected retailers for £249 / €249 / $249 / $249AUD; while the Zen Dac 3 is slightly less expensive at £229 / $229 / €229 / $229AUD.

Kob Monney
By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer's Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …

