Hungarian Grand Prix: How to watch F1 live on TV, online

It was another win for Red Bull and Max Verstappen, leading the manufacturer to their 11th in a row, and Verstappen to his sixth in a row.

Another win this week at the Hungaroring for Red Bull would lead to them breaking the record set by McLaren back in the 80s, which would show the scale of the achievement given the likes of the all-conquering Mercedes and Ferrari teams never achieved it in their periods of domination.

Both those teams will be looking to close the gap to Red Bull, though with cost cap restrictions we may not see either team pass the two Bulls this year.

The big story of the weekend is the return of Danny Ricciardo to paddock as a race driver, replace Nyck De Vries at Toro Rosso. While he’s smiles for his return to racing, the Toro Rosso finds itself towards the back of the pack in terms of performance. Or maybe Ricciardo is the driver the lift both the team and the car up the field…

And it’ll be interesting to see the effect it has Sergio Perez, who has had a rotten time of it since the Miami Grand Prix. Having made yet another error in the first practice at the Hungaroring, can he get himself out of this negative spiral he’s in?

There’s only one way to find out. Here’s how to watch the Hungarian Grand Prix live on TV and online.

What is the UK time for the F1 Hungary Grand Prix?

The Hungarian Grand Prix will be shown live on Sky Sports F1, and in 4K HDR. The race starts at 3pm UK time on Sunday July 23rd.

Here’s what the schedule looks like for the entire weekend:

Friday 21st July

12.30pm – Practice 1

4pm – Practice 2

Saturday 22nd July

11.30am – Practice 3

3pm – Hungarian Grand Prix Qualifying

Sunday 23rd July

2pm – Hungarian Grand Prix race

How to watch the Hungarian F1 Grand Prix 2023

If you’re a Sky subscriber, you can tune in on Sky’s brand new F1 channel, Sky Sports F1 Ultra HD, the 24/7 channel broadcasting all things F1. You can also check out the action on Sky Sports F1 (channel 406), Sky Sports Main Event and Sky One.

Sky Sports F1 Ultra HD, is available on Sky Glass, Sky Stream and Sky Q with Sky Sports F1, or Sky Sports Complete with the Ultra HD pack, and that comes with Dolby Atmos audio (if your audio equipment is compatible)

Watch F1 on Sky with this UHD subscription Looking to catch the F1 action in 4K HDR? You’ll need a subscription to Sky to see it Sky View Deal

You can also watch the action unfold on the Sky Go mobile app at no additional charge.

You can also pick up a NOW Sports Pass, which costs £11.98 (for a Day Pass), £34.99 (for a Monthly Pass). The Monthly Pass is the best value for F1 fanatics as it’ll cover any other races within that month.

When are the highlights for the Hungarian Grand Prix?

Channel 4 has the rights to highlights package in the UK for those who don’t have access to Sky Sports.

Qualifying highlights are on Saturday July 22nd and start at 6.455pm. Race highlights are on Sunday July 23rd at 6.30pm. If you miss those shows, you can watch the action on the Channel 4 app.

Watch safely with a VPN

Save 81% on a VPN with SurfShark Surfshark has dropped the price of its VPN from £10.42 a month to £1.96 a month. Head over to Surfshark now to pay a one time price of £46.99 for 24 months of Surfshark and save 81%. Surfshark

Was £10.42 a month

£1.85 a month View Deal

When you’re watching content online, it’s a good idea to boost your privacy by using a VPN to mask your IP address from would-be wrongdoers. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, have a look at our best VPN list. We currently rate Surfshark as the best overall VPN.