Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Huge Threads update makes it easier to ditch Twitter (or X) for good

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Given the chaos ongoing at Twitter/X, Meta’s alternate Threads app continues to seize the initiative to scoop up users who’ve had enough of Elon’s antics.

Today comes a much-requested new feature that’ll convince many of those on the fence users to switch teams to Threads.

Get the Pixel 7 with unlimited data for just £23.99 a month

Get the Pixel 7 with unlimited data for just £23.99 a month

Mobiles.co.uk is offering the Pixel 7 on an unlimited data contract for just £23.99 a month, which is less than the phone costs outright.

  • Mobiles
  • Unlimited data
  • £23.99 a month, no up front fee
View Deal

On Android devices, the app is receiving a chronological feed featuring posts from only accounts users follow. The new Following feed sits to the right of a For You tab on the app’s homepage. This is by far the most demanded feature from the public, given that’s about the only overwhelmingly popular Twitter feature still has going for it these days.

Threads launching without the option, only showing an Instagram-style algorithmic feed featuring jumbled timelines, as well as posts from accounts you may be interested in. There was a workaround to see Threads posts from accounts you follow, but it was a big of a faff. Now the proper option is here.

Threads Following Tab
Image credit: 9to5Google

It comes via a new Following tab now rolling out to Android users. It was first confirmed by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg (whose stock among the public has risen quite a bit in the last few weeks, thanks to his opposite number at Twitter, don’t you think?).

Quoting a Threads user asking: “Can you please add a following tab?”, Zuckerberg wrote: “Ask and you shall receive.” (via 9to5Google).

Zuck Threads

It’s not clear when iPhone users will receive the update, but it probably won’t be too far behind, given Threads is sensing an opportunity to capitalise on the overwhelming dissatisfaction with the chaos at Twitter.

Threads retains much of the look and feel of Twitter – indeed this Following tab is exactly as it appears within the Twitter app – and has benefitted from the seamless sign up using Instagram handles, and the ability to easily migrate your followed Instagram accounts.

Adding this feature might be a crucial step for many looking for an excuse to put the X through Twitter once and for all.

You might like…

Is Threads safe? How secure is Meta’s newest social media app

Is Threads safe? How secure is Meta’s newest social media app

Hannah Davies 5 days ago
How to get verified on Threads

How to get verified on Threads

Hannah Davies 1 week ago
How to delete Threads

How to delete Threads

Hannah Davies 3 weeks ago
How to find your Instagram followers on Threads

How to find your Instagram followers on Threads

Gemma Ryles 3 weeks ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.