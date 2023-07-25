Huge Threads update makes it easier to ditch Twitter (or X) for good

Given the chaos ongoing at Twitter/X, Meta’s alternate Threads app continues to seize the initiative to scoop up users who’ve had enough of Elon’s antics.

Today comes a much-requested new feature that’ll convince many of those on the fence users to switch teams to Threads.

On Android devices, the app is receiving a chronological feed featuring posts from only accounts users follow. The new Following feed sits to the right of a For You tab on the app’s homepage. This is by far the most demanded feature from the public, given that’s about the only overwhelmingly popular Twitter feature still has going for it these days.

Threads launching without the option, only showing an Instagram-style algorithmic feed featuring jumbled timelines, as well as posts from accounts you may be interested in. There was a workaround to see Threads posts from accounts you follow, but it was a big of a faff. Now the proper option is here.

It comes via a new Following tab now rolling out to Android users. It was first confirmed by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg (whose stock among the public has risen quite a bit in the last few weeks, thanks to his opposite number at Twitter, don’t you think?).

Quoting a Threads user asking: “Can you please add a following tab?”, Zuckerberg wrote: “Ask and you shall receive.” (via 9to5Google).

It’s not clear when iPhone users will receive the update, but it probably won’t be too far behind, given Threads is sensing an opportunity to capitalise on the overwhelming dissatisfaction with the chaos at Twitter.

Threads retains much of the look and feel of Twitter – indeed this Following tab is exactly as it appears within the Twitter app – and has benefitted from the seamless sign up using Instagram handles, and the ability to easily migrate your followed Instagram accounts.

Adding this feature might be a crucial step for many looking for an excuse to put the X through Twitter once and for all.