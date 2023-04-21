 large image

Huge Pixel Fold leak reveals tons of specs

Ruben Circelli
The Pixel Fold is reportedly being announced soon, but a major leak has revealed tons of specs about the upcoming phone.

The word on the street is that Google’s foldable Pixel Fold smartphone is set to be unveiled at Google’s I/O event on May 10th, but details about this upcoming phone have leaked courtesy of FrontPageTech’s Jon Posser. While this is still just a leak and we’ll have to wait for official confirmation, it looks like just about everything you’d want to know about the Pixel Fold has now been revealed.

First off, the Fold’s price is reportedly going to be $1,700 for the 256GB model, while the 512GB model will run you $1,919. The Fold will reportedly have a 5.8-inch FHD+ 120Hz OLED external display, while the interior display is a 7.6-inch 2208 x 1840 120Hz OLED panel. Reportedly, the Fold will come with the Tensor G2 chipset as well as 12GBs of DDR5 RAM. Google is also reportedly targeting a massive “beyond 24-hour” battery life.

As far as the cameras on the Pixel Fold go, the rear camera array is reported to come with three lenses: a 48MP main lens, a 10.8MP ultrawide lens, and a 10.8MP telephoto lens. Reportedly, we’re going to get 5x optical zoom and up to 20x Super Res Zoom as well as support for recording at 4K/30fps and 1080p/60fps, too. In terms of a selfie camera, the Fold is reportedly coming with both a 9.5MP camera as well as an 8MP cam on the inner display.

This latest leak reconfirms that the Pixel Fold is set to launch at Google’s 2023 I/O conference on May 10th, but the leak also suggests that Google has a teaser planned for April 26th. Reportedly, pre-orders will open up immediately after the Fold’s announcement, and the Fold will be released on June 27th. It’s also said that those who pre-order the Fold are set to get a free Google Pixel Watch, which would be a nice bonus, if true.

Ruben Circelli
By Ruben Circelli
